Midnight Mission, other orgs serve Thanksgiving meals in LA area

A Midnight Mission volunteer prepares turkey to serve at the organization's Thanksgiving brunch. | Photo courtesy of the Midnight Mission/Twitter

Thanksgiving meals were provided Thursday to the homeless and poor on Skid Row, downtown and in Venice while the Laugh Factory held its 42nd annual free Thanksgiving Dinner.

The Midnight Mission served Thanksgiving brunch to nearly 2,500 homeless and near-homeless individuals and families, according to Georgia Berkovich, its director of public affairs.

“There are people in our community who have a place to live, work, pay their bills, but don’t have enough money for food or special holiday meals,” Berkovich said.

There were 3,500 pounds of turkey and 500 pounds of stuffing served, topped with 50 gallons of gravy, along with 3,500 pounds of ham with glaze, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 750 pounds of seasonal vegetables, 250 pounds of cranberry sauce, 300 pounds of dinner rolls and 300 pounds of holiday dessert, Berkovich said.

Actors Mr. T, Florence Pugh and Amanda Peet were among the more than 200 volunteers preparing and serving food along with Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis, who will fight for the vacant World Boxing Council light welterweight title Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Sixth Street was closed in front of the mission to accommodate the brunch.

“Of the many services The Midnight Mission provides to our unique community, one of the most important is the sense of family we offer to those who often feel lost and forgotten during the holidays and other days of national celebration,” Berkovich said.

“Events like this also provide us with an opportunity to do some progressive engagement, which is to say it helps us to get to know our community members and build trust and create hope. When people feel hope they are more likely to ask for help. And, if they ask for help, we have an array of services we can provide to them.

“And, if we can’t help them here, we can refer to them to a place that can better serve them.”

The Midnight Mission serves three meals a day, every day, serving between 500 to 1,000 people per meal, equaling approximately 1 million meals per year, Berkovich said.

The figure “has been staying pretty consistent” over the years, “but it is hard to compare because there are more services being provided for people experiencing homelessness and the number of homeless people is increasing each year,” Berkovich said.

The Midnight Mission was founded in 1914. It provides immediate subsistence — food, shelter and clothing — to any man, woman, or child who comes through its doors, Berkovich said. It also has 150 beds for crisis and bridge housing for men and women and operates a 100-bed Comprehensive Healthy Living Program with an emphasis on sobriety, using the 12-step philosophy.

“At The Midnight Mission, people do not have to believe in something to get help. We think people need to get help to believe in something,” Berkovich said. “The Midnight Mission gives people experiencing homelessness the tools they need for a new beginning. Restoration of self-respect, self-support, and self-confidence begins with cleanliness, rest and a full stomach.”

Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish in downtown Los Angeles hosted a Thanksgiving lunch on the parish courtyard to thank the parish community and to feed homeless people living in nearby streets.

The lunch followed a Thanksgiving Mass where an immigrant family from Guatemala shared their testimony and thanked God for the welcoming parish community they found in Los Angeles.

The nonprofit organization Lost Angels hosted a “Thanksgiving in Venice” event to feed homeless people.

There were four dinner seatings at the Laugh Factory. Owner Jamie Masada told the public, “If you know anyone in need of a warm meal and a hug, send them our way.”

Mayor-elect Karen Bass told City News Service her message for Los Angeles this Thanksgiving “is one of hope, it’s one of determination and it’s one of inspiration.”

“Two weeks ago, the people of this city sent a resounding message that we must come together to face the top crises Los Angeles is facing — homelessness, public safety and the affordability of this city,” Bass said. “Though these challenges are great, I know that we will be able to accomplish big things together.”