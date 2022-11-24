fbpx Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

San Gabriel Valley Nov 24, 2022
| Image courtesy of Southern California 511/Twitter
by
share with

A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa.

The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 7:31 p.m., closing all westbound lanes at the crash site.

All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 p.m., the CHP reported.

Updated Nov. 24, 2022, 9:02 p.m.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Arcadia Weekly Nov 24, 2022
share with
Vehicle crashes through front doors of Arcadia 7-Eleven store by
Health Nov 23, 2022
share with
Help reunite patient at LAC+USC Medical Center with family by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 23, 2022
share with
Horse racing tracks in limbo with court’s rejection of safety law by
missing covina
Missing Nov 22, 2022
share with
Man suffering from dementia reported missing, last seen in Covina by
Art Nov 22, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1 by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 22, 2022
share with
12th horse dies from injury at Santa Anita Park by
More
Skip to content