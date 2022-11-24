Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa.
The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 7:31 p.m., closing all westbound lanes at the crash site.
All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 p.m., the CHP reported.
Updated Nov. 24, 2022, 9:02 p.m.