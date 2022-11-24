fbpx Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Riverside County Nov 24, 2022
power lines, repair, power outage
| Photo courtesy of Southern California Edison
by
share with

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.

The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.

Maintenance outages could begin as soon as Nov. 30 in any given community.

“Visit a Community Crew vehicle or community resource center if you’re impacted by today’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. We have essentials available to help — including snacks, water, flashlights,” SCE tweeted at 4:20 p.m.

Southern California Edison utilizes public safety power shutoffs only in cases of “extreme and potentially dangerous weather conditions,” according to the utility company.

More from Riverside County

Crime Nov 21, 2022
share with
Former Homeland Security agent gets 10 years for bribery by
Crime Nov 21, 2022
share with
Highway Patrol announces four-day Thanksgiving holiday maximum enforcement operation by
News Nov 18, 2022
share with
Senior suffering cognitive decline surrenders 72 dogs in Cabazon by
Politics Nov 16, 2022
share with
Black, Mexican families to seek restitution for Section 14 evictions by
Business Nov 15, 2022
share with
Big oil companies are selling their wells. Some worry taxpayers will pay to clean them up. by
Environment Nov 14, 2022
share with
Fierce winds forecast for Inland region Tuesday night, Wednesday by
More
Skip to content