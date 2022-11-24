fbpx Vehicle crashes through front doors of Arcadia 7-Eleven store
Vehicle crashes through front doors of Arcadia 7-Eleven store

Arcadia Weekly Nov 24, 2022
A car sits parked in a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia after crashing through the front doors. | Photo courtesy of the Arcadia Fire Department/Twitter
A car plowed into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia on Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. in the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., KTLA 5 reported.

Responding fire crews found a blue sedan had crashed through the front doors and only stopped after it hit several displays, the station reported.

Building and health department inspectors were sent to the 7-Eleven to determine whether the building was still safe to work in, according to the Arcadia Fire Department.

Earlier this week in the San Gabriel Valley a car crashed into a Panda Express in Covina, breaking through the entrance, but no one was injured.

The crash occurred Tuesday slightly before 4 p.m. at the restaurant located in the Berkeley Square Shopping Center at Badillo Street and Grand Avenue, a Los Angeles County Fire Department official told KCAL.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Los Angeles County Building and Safety were assessing the integrity of the structure and whether it was safe for business to continue, KCAL reported.

