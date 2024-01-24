Flowers placed on director Norman Jewison’s Walk of Fame star

Norman Jewison. | Photo courtesy of the Canadian Film Centre/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Memorial flowers were placed Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of seven-time Oscar-nominee Norman Jewison, who helmed iconic films including “Moonstruck,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

Jewison died Saturday at home at age 97, according to his publicist, Jeff Sanderson, who declined to specify where Jewison lived.

The Canadian-born director/producer’s other credits included “The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Rollerball,” “A Soldier’s Story” and the legal drama “… And Justice for All.”

“Known for his influential and impactful filmography over many decades, Norman was also one of our DGA heroes — a warrior and champion always ready to defend his fellow directors, their creative rights and the craft of directing,” Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “Norman’s cinematic range was truly remarkable — few filmmakers can so fluidly and eloquently move between romantic comedies, dramas and musicals as he did.

“But his most powerful films, and those he said were his ‘dearest,’ tackled racism and injustice, including ‘In the Heat of the Night’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story,’ both of which brought DGA Awards nominations. For his outstanding representation of the director’s craft, we awarded him in 2010 with the Guild’s top honor, the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Although he never won an Oscar, he received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Irving G. Thalberg Award in 1999, honoring his body of work.

“Never mind the gross and the top 10, bottom 10, what’s the rating, what’s the demographic,” he said while accepting the award at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. “You know something, the biggest-grossing picture is not always the best picture. So just tell stories that move us to laughter and tears, and perhaps reveal a little truth about ourselves.”

Jewison was nominated for Oscars as a producer and director of “Moonstruck,” a producer of “A Soldier’s Story,” a producer and director of “Fiddler on the Roof,” director of “In the Heat of the Night” and producer of “The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming.”

“Farewell sweet prince,” Cher — who starred in “Moonstruck” — wrote on social media. “Thank U for one of the greatest, happiest, most fun experiences of my life. Without U, I would not have my beautiful Golden Man (Oscar). Norman, U made Moonstruck the GREAT FILM.”

She added “Norman Jewison lives on through his work.”

A World War II veteran, Jewison began his career in London as an actor and writer for the BBC, before returning to his native Toronto to direct TV shows for the CBC from 1952 to 1958.

He directed musical variety shows in New York for the CBC for the next three years, featuring Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Danny Kaye and Andy Williams, before launching his film career.

He made his big-screen directorial debut with “40 Pounds of Trouble” in 1962.

In 1986, he founded the Canadian Film Centre, designed to promote and hone the work of Canadian filmmakers. He received The Order of Canada — the nation’s highest civilian honor — in 1992.