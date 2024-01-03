fbpx Racehorse suffers fatal training injury at Santa Anita track
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / Racehorse suffers fatal training injury at Santa Anita track

Racehorse suffers fatal training injury at Santa Anita track

Arcadia Weekly Jan 03, 2024
The Santa Anita racetrack. | Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com
by
share with

State horse racing officials Tuesday reported the first racehorse fatality of 2024, a 6-year-old gelding with just one career race that died after a training injury at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Derby Prospect died Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which listed his injury as “non-musculoskeletal.” No further information was provided.

Derby Prospect’s lone race was a fourth-place finish in a maiden special weight race at Santa Anita in May 2021.

Santa Anita officials have touted safety improvements that have brought down the annual number of fatalities since 2019, when at least 42 horses died at the track, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at Santa Anita and about horse racing in general.

Santa Anita saw 12 racing and training deaths in 2022, but that number rose to 17 in 2023, according to CHRB data.

More from Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Weekly Jan 02, 2024
share with
3 found dead in burned house near Arcadia; investigation underway by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 26, 2023
share with
Santa Anita Park begins Classic Meet Tuesday by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 21, 2023
share with
Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Jan. 27 by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 09, 2023
share with
27th racehorse dies this year at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 02, 2023
share with
Son of California Chrome dies from training injury at Santa Anita by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Nov 21, 2023
share with
Sustainable Arcadia: Officials talk conservation, climate initiatives by Read more
More
Skip to content