Compton courthouse temporarily closed due to 'major indoor flood'

Compton courthouse temporarily closed due to ‘major indoor flood’

LA County Jan 02, 2024

LA County courthouse in Compton. | Photo by Jimmy Emerson CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED

The Compton courthouse will close until further notice due to a pipe that burst over the weekend and resulted in a major flood that has left its elevators, stairwells and lobby inaccessible, Los Angeles County Superior Court officials said Tuesday.

The court is working with the Judicial Council of California, which owns and operates the courthouse, to assess the damage and get an estimate on when the courthouse could reopen, court officials said in a statement.

All imperative and in-custody matters will immediately be transferred to another courthouse, with all other matters expected to be trailed, officials said.

The court said that parties in all cases will be notified of any transfers or continuances either via their attorney or in person if they go to the courthouse, and that parties not notified via counsel or in person will be mailed formal continuance notices. Parties can also check the status of their case using the court’s online services, officials said.

Assistance for those affected by the closure is available by calling 310-761-4300.

