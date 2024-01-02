Tech tip: Is Apple or Windows more secure?

By Steven Price

We rely heavily on technology for almost every aspect of our daily lives, leaving us with great convenience but also great danger—computer security is an important tool that can combat the cyber danger. Optimal security should always be a top priority.

With cyber attacks becoming increasingly prevalent and sophisticated, individuals must ensure that their personal data and devices are secure. Today, we’ll delve into the age-old debate of which operating system is more secure—Apple or Windows.

Apple vs Windows: A Never-Ending Debate

The rivalry between Apple and Windows users has been ongoing for decades. Just ask any iPhone user about the superiority argument. Both have their loyal fanbases who defend their chosen operating system vehemently which dates back to the early 1980s.

From the beginning, both companies had their own vision for the future of computing, with Apple focusing on user-friendly interfaces and Microsoft prioritizing compatibility with third-party software. This fundamental difference in ideology has carried through to modern times and is often a point of contention when discussing the security of their respective operating systems.

Breaking Down the Pros and Cons

To determine which operating system has better computer security, we must first understand that both Apple’s macOS and Microsoft’s Windows have their fair share of advantages and disadvantages when it comes to security.

Apple

This all too widely known brand has gone through decades of changes and improvements, which are as follows:

Closed ecosystem: Apple has tight control over both hardware and software, making it difficult for malicious software to infiltrate the system. This is due to the closed nature of their ecosystem, where only approved apps from the App Store can be installed by default.

Unfortunately, there are still things that seem to need improvement:

Limited customization options: While the closed ecosystem can be seen as a pro, it also means that users have limited control over their system and cannot make certain security adjustments.

Windows

Coming out just a year after Apple, Windows quickly gained popularity for the following reasons: :

Compatibility: As mentioned earlier, Microsoft prioritizes compatibility with third-party software, making it easier to customize and use different applications. This can also lead to better security as updates and patches can be applied more quickly.

On the other hand, those who don’t enlist their technology find the following to be an issue:

Open ecosystem: Unlike Apple’s closed ecosystem, Windows is open to a wider range of software. This opens up the possibility for malicious apps to slip through the cracks and infect the system.

Which Is More Secure?

It’s difficult to definitively say which operating system has better computer security features as both Apple and Windows have made significant strides in improving their systems over the years. And the truth is that the most secure platform often turns out to be the one you know the best since the user holds a lot of the power.

Apple has moderate browser security and excellent ease of use, but has slower OS update cycles. Less technical users may find this platform easier to navigate and maintain safely.

Windows has constant OS update cycles and fairly reliable threat protections but it also requires more upkeep and specialized knowledge to maintain security. These are well suited for more hands-on users or those already familiar with Windows PCs.

Tips for Computer Security Best Practices

Regardless of which operating system you use, there are some best practices that everyone should follow to ensure the security of their computer:

Use strong and unique passwords for all accounts

Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible

Regularly update your software and operating system

Be cautious of suspicious emails and links

Back up important data regularly

Take advantage of third-party tech experts

