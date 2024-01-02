fbpx 'Sweeney Todd' coming to A Noise Within this February
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Music / ‘Sweeney Todd’ coming to A Noise Within this February

‘Sweeney Todd’ coming to A Noise Within this February

Music Jan 02, 2024
Geoff Elliott as Sweeney Todd. | Photo by Daniel Reichert
by
share with

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” the dark, brooding, yet sharply comic story of love, revenge and meat pies by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, will open at A Noise Within on Feb. 17. 

Savor the macabre madness as a murderous barber, hungry for revenge for his lost family, strikes a partnership with a beastly baker in this eight-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece that will leave audiences gasping with fear and delight. Sweeney’s thirst for blood soon causes the bodies to start piling up — and lucky Mrs. Lovett finds the perfect new ingredient for her meat pies.

“Sweeney Todd is Shakespearean in scope, and that’s what we do best at A Noise Within,” says co-artistic director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. “We tell epic stories in an intimate space, up close and personal, in a way that brings the humanity and the truth of the piece to the forefront. Our space presents a unique opportunity to access the play the way Sondheim originally envisioned it — as an intimate chamber musical.”

Co-artistic director Geoff Elliott stars in the bloodthirsty title role, with resident artists Cassandra Marie Murphy as Mrs. Lovett; Jeremy Rabb as lecherous Judge Turpin; and Kasey Mahaffy as con man Adolfo Pirelli. Also starring are Joanna A. Jones as Turpin’s ward Johanna; James Everts as Johanna’s idealistic suitor, Anthony Hope; Harrison White as the pompous Beadle Bamford; Amber Liekhus as a deranged beggar woman who harbors a dark, surprising secret; and Josey Montana McCoy as the young barber’s apprentice, Tobias.

Performances of “Sweeney Todd” take place Feb. 17 through March 17 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 17; dark Thursday, Feb. 29). Four preview performances take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 each at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

The preview on Thursday, Feb. 15 will be sensory-friendly, with a handout providing advance warning and a discreetly-placed lantern offering visual indication of upcoming abrupt or intense moments of lighting, sound or on-stage action. Post-performance conversations will take place every Friday (except the preview) and on Sunday, Feb. 25.

In addition, nine student matinees will take place on weekday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets start at $29. Student tickets start at $18. Tickets to the previews on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 will be Pay What You Choose, with tickets starting at $10 (available online beginning at 12 p.m. the Monday prior to that performance). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

A Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Sweeney Todd is recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356-3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org.

More from Music

Arcadia Weekly Dec 21, 2023
share with
Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Jan. 27 by Read more
Music Dec 19, 2023
share with
Flowers placed on Hollywood star of rock radio icon Jim Ladd by Read more
Entertainment Dec 19, 2023
share with
Jordin Sparks to perform in Rose Parade grand finale by Read more
Live Dec 11, 2023
share with
BroadStage celebrates the holidays with Renaissance music by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Nov 14, 2023
share with
70th Annual Arcadia Festival of Bands set for Saturday by Read more
Entertainment Nov 08, 2023
share with
‘L.A. County Holiday Celebration’ announces lineup by Read more
More
Skip to content