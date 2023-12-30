Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this final week of 2023

Authorities sought the public's help in finding fatal-shooting suspect Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In addition to the death of a child following a long standoff with authorities in Lancaster, as the unfortunate norm goes numerous other shooting-related incidents took place in Los Angeles County during the final week of 2023.

Woman shot to death in uincorporated LA County

A woman was shot to death Saturday in unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near West 120th Street and Raymond Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or posted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Woman killed in shooting near Inglewood

A woman was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of Inglewood, authorities said Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of 107th Street between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim, homicide Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

LASD detectives investigate fatal shooting in Montebello

Sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were assisting the Montebello Police Department with their investigation of a fatal shooting in Montebello.

The victim was identified Saturday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner’s office as Victor Gonzalez, 44.

Montebello police responded at 2:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of Neil Armstrong Street and Marketplace Drive where they found the victim, said Lt. Steven De Jong.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner. A man at the scene told deputies he shot the victim. That man is now being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Authorities seek public’s help locating 21-year-old murder suspect

Authorities sought the public’s assistance Thursday in locating a 21-year-old man suspected of murder in Lancaster.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 29 to the 44800 block of Fig Avenue on Oct. 29 around 1:45 a.m. in response to a possible shooting. The victim Michael Carrillo, 29, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from a gunshot to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and LA County Medical Examiner.

Details surrounding the crime and a possible motive for the shooting were not released. According to an online obituary, Carrillo was born in Oxnard and lived in Ventura County.

Sheriff’s investigators identified the suspect as Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero, described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was urged to contact sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detectives R. Lugo or L. Sanchez at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

One suspect arrested following deputy-involved shooting, standoff in Lynwood

A suspect was arrested after a deputy-involved shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff Wednesday in Lynwood.

Deputies arrived near the intersection of Alameda Street and 110th Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an armed suspect at a business, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Century Sheriff’s Station.

The details surrounding the deputy-involved shooting remained limited. However, sheriff’s officials said no deputies were injured and that an investigation remained ongoing Wednesday evening.

Deputies were searching for an additional suspect who fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

It was unclear if the suspects were injured during the shooting.

16-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Compton shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Compton, and authorities said Wednesday that the two may have been arguing prior to the shooting.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton station responded to a shots-fired call at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Corregidor Street, near Wilmington Avenue and Alondra Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they learned the teen had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Lt. Michael Gomez said. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, Gomez added.

Deputies also found a man at the scene who had been shot, and he was taken to a hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the victims were involved in a physical altercation and a suspect opened fire on them.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in downtown LA gang shooting

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday following a gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday to 444 Hoover St., near Temple Street north of the (101) Freeway, where they learned four men entered the location and confronted the victim before shooting at him several times, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

The four gunmen ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Fatal shooting occurs in Florence-Firestone area

An investigation of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area that left one man dead was underway Wednesday.

The shooting in the 1300 block of East 92nd Street, between Compton and Central avenues, was reported at 6:52 p.m Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Upon their arrival, deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s South Los Angeles Station found the victim, a man between 35 and 40 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Lt. Michael Gomez.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

There was no suspect description.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot dead in Florence-Firestone identified

A 55-year-old man who was found shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Wednesday.

Arriving deputies found the victim Gilbert Rodriguez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Florence Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police investigate ‘no-hit’ shooting in Long Beach

Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach where bullet casings were located, yet no injuries were reported, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a “shots” call at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Rose Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers recovered bullet casings in the area, police said.

No injuries were reported, no suspect information is known and the motive for the shooting is unknown, according to a police statement. The investigation was ongoing.

Man arrested for allegedly firing shot in Long Beach at another man

A man was arrested on suspicion of firing at another man during an argument in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to Paramount Boulevard and 68th Street at about 9:05 p.m. Monday.

The victim was walking in the area when a suspect approached him and started an argument, which escalated into a shooting, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby, and he was taken to Long Beach City Jail, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation was ongoing.

Man and woman shot outside King Bar in Lancaster

A man and a woman were shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of the King Bar in Lancaster.

The pair was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was last listed in critical condition and the woman’s condition was unknown, LASD Sgt. Adam Hilzendeger said Monday.

According to reports there was some kind of altercation earlier in the night at the bar that led to the shooting, Hilzendeger continued.

The shooting at King Bar, 2822 E. Avenue I, took place around 1 a.m., Hilzendeger said. The shooters were described as a man and a woman, he added. The suspects fled the scene after the attack in a white Toyota Corolla.

The LASD’s Operation Safe Streets Bureau, which investigates street gangs, was handling the investigation, ABC7 reported.

Argument leads to gunfire in Koreatown

An argument between two men in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles led to a shooting that wounded one of them and sent the alleged shooter running away, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 7:35 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Vermont Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The victim, believed to be about 20 years old, was taken to a hospital by paramedics and had stable vital signs, the spokesman said.

Man suffers gunshot wound in Long Beach

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body in a shooting that began as an argument between two groups of men in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched about 6:40 p.m Friday to a “shots call” in the 6100 block of Atlantic Avenue, where the suspects and shooting victim had left prior to police arrival, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

A few hours later, officers were dispatched to a local hospital regarding a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body.

“The victim was uncooperative in providing details of the incident, however officers determined the subject was part of the incident that occurred earlier,” according to a police statement. “No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.”