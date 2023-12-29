fbpx Suspect, child found dead after barricade in Long Beach
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Suspect, child found dead after barricade in Long Beach

Suspect, child found dead after barricade in Long Beach

Crime Dec 29, 2023
| Photo courtesy of DPP Law/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

A standoff between an armed barricaded suspect and the Long Beach Police Department ended in the early morning hours Friday with the suspect and a 5-year-old child dead.

The deceased suspect was identified as Chase Phillip Powell from Long Beach by the coroner’s office.

The nearly 10-hour standoff began around 2:38 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue and upon their arrival noticed smoke and fire coming from the residence, said the police department.

Long Beach Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire with no reported injuries.

SWAT personnel were called to the scene, where they established a perimeter and evacuated nearby residents for their safety.

Around 12:25 a.m. Friday, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the residence and found the suspect with an apparent, fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound and the 5-year-old child also dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are at the scene and are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police have closed the area between Santa Fe Avenue and 34th Street as they investigate the shooting. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Updated Dec. 29, 2023, 12:13 p.m.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 29, 2023
share with
Former LA Councilman Huizar defense: 9 years in prison ‘sufficient’ by Read more
Crime Dec 28, 2023
share with
Police to maintain increased presence at Redondo Union next week by Read more
Crime Dec 27, 2023
share with
Former congressman from Nebraska wins appeal in LA case by Read more
Crime Dec 26, 2023
share with
Ex-LA County Sheriff Villanueva to testify on deputy gangs Jan. 18 by Read more
Crime Dec 26, 2023
share with
Long Beach police seek help finding man who brutally attacked woman by Read more
Crime Dec 23, 2023
share with
Gun violence: This past week’s LA-area shooting-related incidents by Read more
More
Skip to content