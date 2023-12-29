Suspect, child found dead after barricade in Long Beach

| Photo courtesy of DPP Law/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A standoff between an armed barricaded suspect and the Long Beach Police Department ended in the early morning hours Friday with the suspect and a 5-year-old child dead.

The deceased suspect was identified as Chase Phillip Powell from Long Beach by the coroner’s office.

The nearly 10-hour standoff began around 2:38 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue and upon their arrival noticed smoke and fire coming from the residence, said the police department.

Long Beach Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire with no reported injuries.

SWAT personnel were called to the scene, where they established a perimeter and evacuated nearby residents for their safety.

Around 12:25 a.m. Friday, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the residence and found the suspect with an apparent, fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound and the 5-year-old child also dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are at the scene and are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police have closed the area between Santa Fe Avenue and 34th Street as they investigate the shooting. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Updated Dec. 29, 2023, 12:13 p.m.