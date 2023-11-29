LA Harbor Commission approves community investment grants

EXP and Los Angeles Maritime Institute will receive grants. | Photo courtesy of Port of Los Angeles / Facebook

In an effort to support local workforce development, education, the environment and the Los Angeles Waterfront, a city commission Wednesday approved its first community investment grants to two maritime educational programs.

As part of the Port of Los Angeles’ Community Investment Grants Program, the Board of Harbor Commissioners approved grants to EXP, formerly known as International Trade Education Programs, and the Los Angeles Maritime Institute.

The commission awarded EXP and LAMI grants of $346,150 and $290,000, respectively, and they will receive the same grant award in the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.

According to the commission, awardees for the program’s remaining $663,850 in “general” category grants will be announced early next year, selected from the remaining 63 of 65 total applicants.

“These community investment grants represent important partnerships between the port and the community,” Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to support so many local and dedicated organizations that are making an incredible difference in our community, neighborhoods and the greater Los Angeles Harbor area.”

EXP serves thousands of high school students annually, and is expected to use its grant funding on next-generation workforce development, supporting youth maritime education programs that generate career preparation in the maritime industry.

LAMI’s grant funding will support TopSail, its on-the-water, experiential education sailing program for at-risk youth, according to port officials.

In total, the port’s Community Investment Grants Program offers about $1.3 million to local groups.

The grant selection committee is composed of three Harbor Department employees, two community representatives and a representative of Councilman Tim McOsker’s office, who represents the 15th District, including the communities of Wilmington, Watts, San Pedro, Harbor Gateway and Harbor City.