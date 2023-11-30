29th bus with Texas migrants arrives in downtown Los Angeles

A bus from Texas carrying migrants has arrived in downtown Los Angeles, the 29th such arrival since June, a migrants support group announced Wednesday.
The bus arrived at Union Station at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday with 52 asylum seekers aboard, including 18 children, according to the LA Welcomes Collective.
The passengers included 27 from Mexico and 10 from Venezuela, along with an unannounced number from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, according to the collective.
The collective has “greeted” and “supported” 1,045 people who have arrived aboard buses from Texas since June, with about 70% staying in Los Angeles and the rest joining family and sponsors elsewhere, according to the collective, which includes the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice and Central American Resource Center-Los Angeles.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the trips under Operation Lone Star, saying Texas’ border region is “overwhelmed” by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. OLS is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico.