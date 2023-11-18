Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this past week in LA County

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

Gun violence erupted, as is the unfortunate norm, throughout Los Angeles County as shooting reports mounted over the last seven days.

Man struck, wounded by stray round in Long Beach

An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet meant for a man running away from an argument involving a gunman this morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched about 12:20 a.m. to the 300 block of East Market Street, regarding the shooting, where they found the victim had been hit by gunfire to his upper body.

He was rushed to a hospital and was expected to recover, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

It all started with a verbal altercation between two men, police said, before one man fired shots at the other, who was running away, and a bullet hit the bystander.

Both men who were in the argument fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot In Chesterfield Square during street takeover

Police on Saturday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man by a group of assailants during an illegal street takeover in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles.

Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 54th Street and Manhattan Place, west of Western Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Arriving officers encountered several vehicles and pedestrians dispersing the area, where they located the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told them four men in a vehicle drove up to the victim, stopped and fired several shots at the man, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police created a perimeter near the Western Avenue and 54th Street as they searched for evidence.

The suspects drove away in an unknown direction.

The LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-786-5100 or, during nonbusiness hours or weekends, at 877-527-3247. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

LAPD: Man apparently fatally shot woman, self in Sylmar

A 53-year-old man apparently shot and killed a 68-year-old woman in Sylmar before fatally shooting himself, police said Friday.

Authorities were sent to the 13000 block of Tucker Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pair died at the scene, police and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Los Angeles resident Rene Vanegas. The woman was identified as Ana Garcia.

Vanegas apparently shot Garcia and then shot himself, the LAPD reported. Their relationship was not immediately known.

Two suspects arrested in connection with Long Beach killing

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man in Long Beach in what investigators believe to have been a gang-related shooting, police said Friday.

On Thursday, LBPD Special Investigations Division detectives arrested 20-year-old Muhammad Abdur-Rahman Nelson on suspicion of attempted murder, murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $2 million.

Quatrelle Jaquin Carroll, 29, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and murder, with a bail set at $2 million.

They are suspected in the Oct. 16 killing of Fabian Lemus in the 5100 block of Pacific Avenue around 11:25 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police found Lemus with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

It was unclear what led police to the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police: Alleged tagger wounded in gang-related shooting in South LA

A male juvenile who was allegedly tagging a wall in South Los Angeles was wounded Friday in what police called a gang-related shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to 36th Street and Maple Avenue around 11:50 a.m. Friday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a victim described only as a male juvenile.

Police said the victim was witnessed painting graffiti on a wall in the neighborhood moments before an unidentified male suspect approached him in a vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing. The vehicle was described as a possible older-model, four-door red Honda.

The victim was taken to a hospital, with police describing him as stable. His age was not released, nor was the extent of his injuries.

Detectives set up a perimeter in the area but were unable to find the suspect. Police said the shooting likely involved a gang rivalry.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Man wounded in garage shooting in Reseda

A 45-year-old man was shot in his garage in Reseda on Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 10 p.m. to a shots fired call at 19549 Vanowen St., between Corbin and Tampa avenues, where they found the victim lying his garage with multiple gunshot wounds, Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

There was no suspect description.

Man wounded in South LA encampment shooting

A 36-year-old man was in the hospital Thursday after he was shot while trying to intervene in an argument at a homeless encampment is South Los Angeles, west of Watts.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Central and Lanzit avenues at 2:50 a.m., where they learned the victim was inside his tent when he heard an argument between a man and his girlfriend. When he stepped outside his tent to intervene, the man drew a handgun and shot the victim, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and took the victim to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene on an unknown direction.

Man fatally shot in Valley Glen identified

A 29-year-old Panorama City man who was fatally shot in the Valley Glen section of the San Fernando Valley was identified Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 12100 block of Califa Street, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired. A man was on the ground next to an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Devin LeBlanc, who was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, was found in an alley near the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.

Person killed in shooting possibly involving U.S. Marshals Service

A person was killed Monday in a shooting on Wilshire Boulevard slightly east of Beverly Hills that may have involved the U.S Marshals Service.

Paramedics sent to the 6300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, between San Vicente Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, about 11:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting involving a “law enforcement agency” pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The details surrounding the shooting remain limited. However, it is presumed that members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to arrest a suspect as they exited the building.

ABC7 reported that the suspect ran back inside the building, resulting in a shooting where the suspect was shot in the head.

The reasons behind why U.S. marshals attempted to arrest the suspect remain unknown or what led up to the shooting.

A second person was treated at the scene for an undisclosed injury, the LAFD reported.

ABC7 reported that the individual may have sustained injuries after being bitten by a U.S. Marshals Service dog.

It was unclear if the person was connected to the suspect the task force was seeking.

Max Karimi, 28, a parking attendant at a private parking lot behind Jersey Mike’s Subs near the shooting scene, told the Los Angeles Times he was at his attendant booth when he first heard the gunshots on Wilshire Boulevard. He then left his post to get a better look at the unfolding scene and saw U.S. Marshals Service personnel in tactical gear pursuing someone toward the medical building.

After shots were fired, several black unmarked vehicles swarmed the streets and blocked traffic, Karimi told the Times.

Man wounded in historic South Central shooting

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while walking in the Historic South Central area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The 28-year-old man said he was approached by another man in his 20s who confronted him with a gun, and shots were fired at him when he tried to run away, the officer said.

The suspect fled, he said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.

Man wounded in South Los Angeles drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles on Sunday evening, and the gunman remained at large.

The shooting took place in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue around 8:10 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Melissa Ohana.

The car in which the shooter fired from was described by witnesses as a white sedan with paper plates heading west on Vernon, said Ohana. A description of the gunman was unavailable.

There was no word on the age or condition of the victim. It was also unclear if he was transported to a hospital.

A possible motive was not provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s Newton Division at 323-846-6547. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight in Long Beach

A man was arrested after firing shots into the air during a fight with another man in Long Beach on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Derian Danzall Tasby, 34, was in the area of Second Street and Nieto Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., when the incident occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Tasby allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Officers located ballistic evidence that included bullet casings, the LBPD said.

The Gardena resident later returned while officers were conducting an investigation and was subsequently arrested and booked at the Long Beach City Jail. His bail was set at $35,000.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharged of a firearm, battery, brandishing a firearm and carrying an undetectable firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Man struck by stray round while walking on LB sidewalk

A man was struck by a stray round while walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The man was walking in the area of Downey Avenue and 67th Street when he heard someone nearby yelling in his direction, heard “presumed gunfire and observed that he had been shot,” the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the location at about 3:35 a.m. contacted the shooting victim, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital to be treated for injuries to his lower body. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported.