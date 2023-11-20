fbpx Rivas announces bid for Congress, endorsed by Rep. Cárdenas
Rivas announces bid for Congress, endorsed by Rep. Cárdenas

Politics Nov 20, 2023
Assemblywoman Luz Rivas. | Photo courtesy of Luz Rivas/X
United States Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-North Hollywood, has announced Monday he will not seek reelection and will endorse Assemblywoman Luz Rivas in the 2024 election.

The Los Angeles Times reported Rivas, D-North Hollywood, will run for the seat in Congress that represents the 29th District located in the San Fernando Valley.

Rivas, 49, told the Times she is tired of the “constant state of dysfunction” the Republican Party has exhibited since the ouster in October of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

“Our constituents are paying the price,” Rivas said in a Saturday phone interview with the Times. “Residents of the San Fernando Valley deserve a member of Congress that will focus on their needs, like I have in the state Legislature.”

Rivas is vying to be the first Latina to represent the district in Congress. Cárdenas became the first Latino to represent the district in 2012 when he was elected to Congress.

“Luz is a genuine public servant who has dedicated herself to delivering opportunities for the Valley,” Cárdenas told the Times. “She gets things done, and has always put working families first. I am proud to support Luz for Congress.”

Rivas became a member of the California Assembly in 2018 following the resignation of Raul Bocanegra, who was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation.

Rivas chairs the Natural Resources Committee in the Assembly and secured millions of dollars in funding for her district. She is the author of 18 bills, 11 of which became laws.

