Sant Clarita bus drivers enter 2nd week of strike

Santa Clarita bus drivers picket during day three of their union's strike. | Photo courtesy of Teamsters Local 572/Facebook

Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide bus service during a strike that started Wednesday between the union representing drivers and MV Transportation, and will offer limited service Monday.

The emergency contract with Transit Systems began Tuesday providing limited, fare-free bus service for local and school tripper routes. However, a shortage of drivers led to suspension of all services and Dial A Ride operations on Saturday and Sunday.

No commuter services are being provided during the strike.

Around 200 Santa Clarita Transit employees picketed outside the two entrances to the city transit yard daily last week.

Lourdes Garcia, president of Teamsters Local 572, said the union is seeking a 9% pay increase for 2022, an 8% increase for 2023 and an 8% increase for 2024, according to media reports.

MV Transportation is reportedly offering $19.75 per hour to start, with a 25-cent increase after one year, 10-cent increase after two years, 10-cent increase after three years, 15-cent increase after four years and 75-cent increase after five years.

The strike that started six days ago halted service for hundreds of students and passengers in the city.

Santa Clarita Transit posted on its website service was suspended on all commuter and local routes when the strike started. A driver shortage forced Santa Clarita Transit to suspend all bus service on Oct. 9.

The strike interrupted bus service for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District and passengers throughout the city. But through the emergency contract, three local routes are operating and six school tripper routes are in service.

The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for bus services. The city is not a participant in the labor dispute, MV Transportation said in a statement.

The union voted to authorize a strike on Sept. 15. Union officials notified Santa Clarita Transit on Sept. 28 of the decision to halt work, but union members delayed going on strike for a week.

City officials were encouraging both sides to continue negotiations and bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached.

Santa Clarita Transit provides a school tripper service for students in the Hart district who attend La Mesa Junior High School, Castaic High School, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

The Hart district posted on its website for those who use Santa Clarita Transit services to make alternate plans for transportation to schools. The district’s yellow bus service for special needs students will not be interrupted, according to the district.

“No other local, tripper, or commuter routes can be served at this time. However, the city continues efforts to increase service levels,” according to the website. “The city is also coordinating with the Hart district to cover service gaps.”