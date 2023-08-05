Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this past week in LA County

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

Shooting-related incidents, including one in which a Whittier police officer and suspect were wounded, occurred throughout the Los Angeles area over the last seven days.

One dead, one wounded in Reseda bus stop shooting

Police on Saturday were continuing their search for the shooter who killed one person and wounded another at a Metro Orange Line bus stop in Reseda.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday at a bus stop at Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street near an Orange Line Metro station, KCAL reported.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, where one died shortly upon arrival.

This is the second violent death at or near a Metro station in three days. On Tuesday, a man who fatally stabbed another man on a Crenshaw Station Line in Hawthorne during a fight was shot by the victim and later taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department deputies.

Man fatally shot in Rosemead

A man was shot to death in Rosemead and sheriff’s detectives Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies were called at 11:24 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Gladys Avenue between San Gabriel Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue where they found the victim, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Art Spencer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Four wounded in gang-related shooting

Police on Friday were investigating what they believe is a gang-related shooting in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles that left four people wounded.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were monitoring an event at 11:05 p.m. Thursday at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center at 8805 S. Hoover Street when they received a shots fired call, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Officers found four victims — three men and one woman — with gunshot wounds near the recreation center. The victims were taken to a hospital, with one of the men in critical condition. Police said the other three were in stable condition.

There was no suspect information.

Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Gardena

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a 40- to 45-year-old man in Gardena Thursday.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Compton Station were called at 12:13 a.m. to the 120 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard and Main Street regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso, said homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

Detectives learned the victim was driving east on Redondo Beach Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified Friday as Terion Alexander, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. His city of residence was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man killed in attack at Hawthorne Metro rail station

A fight on a train between two men at a Metro Crenshaw Station in Hawthorne led to the fatal stabbing of one person and the arrest of the suspect, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies from Metro Transit Services Bureau responded to the Metro Green Line near the Crenshaw Boulevard off-ramp from the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday regarding a stab victim call. During their investigation, investigators learned the 25- to 30-year-old victim and the 35- to 40-year-old suspect were involved in a physical altercation on the train, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

During the confrontation, the victim sustained stab wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

As the men fought, the victim drew a handgun as the suspect was stabbing him and shot the suspect in the upper torso, investigators said. The suspect then exited the train, where deputies took him into custody and took him to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The law enforcement activity stemming from the fatal attack prompted Metro to suspend train service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens stations, providing shuttle bus service instead.

Anyone with information about this killing was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Police seek help finding shooting suspect in Long Beach

A man was shot Wednesday in Long Beach, and police asked the public for help tracking down the person responsible.

Officers responded around 3:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of Willow Street regarding a report about shots fired, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. It was unclear if the man was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the victim was driving west on Willow when man in another vehicle approached from behind and fired at him before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No information was immediately available about a suspect description or the vehicle involved.

Man charged with fatal shooting in La Habra

A 21-year-old man, who was out on bail on charges of leading police on a chase, was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a teen in La Habra last month.

Joshua Christopher Brooks was charged with murder and robbery with sentencing enhancements for the discharge of a gun causing death and the personal use of a firearm in a robbery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for committing an offense while out on bail, according to court records.

Brooks is accused of killing the victim on July 7. The full name of the victim was not immediately available. The complaint identifies the victim as Isaiah S.

Brooks is accused of committing a robbery on Jan. 31, according to the complaint. Brooks was out on bail on charges of leading police on a chase and having a concealed loaded unregistered gun in the vehicle on Aug. 3 of last year, according to court records.

La Habra police and the prosecutor who filed charges did not immediately respond to messages for further details.

About 8:35 p.m. July 7, La Habra police fielded several 911 calls regarding a shooting at 1340 S. Beach Blvd., police reported last month. When the officers got there they found a juvenile and an adult, both male, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The minor died and the adult was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center.

Bystander shot in South Los Angeles

A bystander was hospitalized Tuesday after he was struck by an errant bullet during an argument between three other men in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Vista.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m. Monday to a shots-fired call near Manchester and Menlo avenues where witnesses told them two suspects drove up and began arguing with a truck driver, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

At some point, one of the suspects got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at the truck driver, but instead struck the bystander.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The truck driver was not wounded and the suspects drove away in an unknown direction.

Authorities investigating reported freeway shooting in East Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a possible freeway shooting Monday in the East Los Angeles area that left a person injured.

Officers were sent to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway near Campus Drive about 4 a.m. on a report of a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the CHP reported.

The eastbound 10 Freeway was closed until about 6 a.m. while an investigation was conducted. No description was released of a suspect or vehicle.

Pregnant woman wounded in South LA shooting

A 20-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant was wounded in a shooting during an argument on a street in the Arlington Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Monday at 1623 S. Gramercy Place, south of Venice Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The woman was standing in front of the residence when she became involved in an argument with people on the street and inside a vehicle, the dispatcher said. A passenger inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the woman.

Paramedics took the expectant mother to a hospital where she and her unborn child had stable vital signs, the dispatcher said.

The suspect remained at large, she said.

Shooting in Norwalk leaves two dead, one hospitalized

A shooting in Norwalk left two people dead and a third person wounded, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 8:39 p.m. Sunday in the 12700 block of Pioneer Boulevard, south of Imperial Highway and north of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of gunshots found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple bullet wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported.

The responding deputies found a man and woman in the area who had been shot, and they were transported for hospital treatment in critical condition. The woman died at a hospital, authorities said on Monday morning.

The names of the fatally wounded people were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

On Tuesday, one of the fatally wounded men was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as 26-year-old Jobani Meza.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to search for evidence and witnesses, officials said. Information about a suspect and motive was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man fatally shot in vehicle in Santa Fe Springs

A man was killed Sunday in Santa Fe Springs by a man who got out of a vehicle in front of his minivan, walked back and shot him.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Pioneer Boulevard and Charlesworth Road, according to Lt. Sam Reed of the Whittier Police Department, which patrols Santa Fe Springs.

The victim had stopped his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up in front of him, Reed said.

Three men in dark clothes got out of that vehicle and approached the victim, who was still seated in his vehicle. One of the men shot the victim and the three suspects fled the scene, Reed said.

Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the victim at the scene and he was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where he was pronounced dead, Reed said.

Witnesses at the scene told the video news service KeyNews.tv the red minivan with a family inside was stopped when a dispute occurred that led to the shooting, and that no other van occupants were injured.

LASD investigates shooting death in Compton

A man who was shot to death in Compton was publicly identified Monday.

Fidel Cortez, 33, died in a pallet yard, the medical examiner’s office said.

Deputies responded at 4:03 p.m. Saturday to a call of a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, a commercial-industrial area north of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim had gunshot wounds to his upper body. sheriff’s officials said.

Compton Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man now identified as Cortez dead at the scene, the officials said.

Suspect information was not released.

Anyone with information on this death was asked to call the LASD’s Homicide division at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

Two relatives wounded, associate arrested in Long Beach shooting

A man and a boy were wounded and a man they knew was arrested after he allegedly shot them during an argument in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Walnut Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Lt. Steven Costa.

“The initial investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between family members and an associate of the family at a residence in the above-mentioned area,” Costa said. “During the altercation, the associate, a male adult suspect, discharged a pistol, striking two family members, a male adult victim, and a 17-year-old juvenile victim.”

Both shooting victims suffered wounds to their lower bodies that were not believed life threatening, he said. Paramedics took the victims to a hospital where they had stable vital signs.

Officers took the suspect into custody, Costa said

The shooting investigation was ongoing, he said.

One man dead, three people wounded in Watts shooting

One man was killed and another man and two females were wounded in a shooting in Watts, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at 2100 block of East 99th St., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Kyimonte Johnson, 19, of Los Angeles died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and the LAPD on Monday.

A 29-year-old man and two females whose ages were not available were “self-transported” to a hospital for unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a group of people had gathered at a housing development to watch a sporting event when multiple suspects entered on foot and began shooting into the gathering, striking the four victims. The suspects ran from the scene and got into a vehicle that was driven away.

There was no immediate description available of the suspects or the vehicle in which they fled. A motive for the shooting was also unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division Detectives Rob Jamieson or Chad Scott at 323-786-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot to death in East Los Angeles

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Vancouver Street, near James A. Garfield High School., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and had not released information about a suspect or suspects, nor the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.