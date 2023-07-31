Whittier police officer, alleged gunman wounded in shooting

A Whittier Police Department officer and suspected gunman were wounded in a shooting Monday evening and taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center in unknown conditions.
The shooting occurred in the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue, near Penn Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m., Fox11 reported, citing information from the sheriff’s department.
The officer, whose name was not released, is “in good spirits,” Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri wrote on his Facebook page, praising the “awesome response” from personnel from the Pico Rivera, Norwalk and Temple sheriff’s stations and El Monte and Irwindale police departments.
The hospital was formerly known as LAC+USC Medical Center.