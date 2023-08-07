Gasoline prices rise daily for over 2 weeks in LA, Riverside counties

| Photo by TonyTheTigersSon/Envato Elements

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 15th consecutive day, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.156.

The average price has increased 18.4 cents over the past 15 days, including a half-cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.2 cents.

The average gasoline price is 6.5 cents more than one week ago and 22.7 cents higher than one month ago but 33.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.338 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the seventh consecutive day and 13th time in 14 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.102.

It has risen 20.1 cents over the past 14 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 7.8 cents more than one week ago and 23.4 cents higher than one month ago but 27.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.357 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The average gasoline price in Riverside County rose Monday for the 16th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.043, a day after increasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 20.1 cents over the past 16 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents.

The Riverside County average is 8.2 cents more than one week ago and 25.4 cents higher than one month ago but 32.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price was unchanged at $3.829 one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is 7.2 cents more than one week ago and 29.2 cents higher than one month ago but 24 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.187 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.