Riverside County offers master classes on organic waste compost
Riverside County offers master classes on organic waste compost

Sustainability Jul 08, 2023
| Photo by Wavebreakmedia/Envato Elements
by
Riverside County residents can learn about organic waste compost in a new series of classes and workshops, according to the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources.

The county has provided Backyard Composting classes and workshops for 30 years to give residents the basic knowledge on how to safely and efficiently compost organic waste from a household’s kitchen and landscaping. 

“In addition to these basic composting classes, the department will be offering a Master Composter Certificate Training program with a more advanced look at home composting and a variety of methods that can be used, more study of the composting process, and learning more about the waste stream in Riverside County,” officials said in a statement announcing the composting program.

To help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a California law enacted last year requires municipalities to offer organic waste collection, composting education and other outreach efforts related to organic refuse.

The educational series features either online or in-person compost training. 

The internet-based course began July 1 and allows six months for participants to study and complete the course utilizing online study materials and quizzes toward the goal of earning a Master Composter Training Certificate.

The in-person training session is scheduled for Saturdays, July 8-29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Moreno Valley. The county provides books and study materials as an instructor leads students through the course, officials said. 

“Students will build a compost pile and build their own vermicompost bin,” according to the county. “Limited seats are available for the in-person training course.”

Registration is required for both training courses: rcwaste.org/free-classes#2392643287-388834543.

“The Department of Waste Resources offers a variety of free environmental education classes related to waste reduction and sustainability,” officials added. 

More information on the Master Composter Training series is available by contacting the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at 951-486-3200 or waste-volunteer@rivco.org.

