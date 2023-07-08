Shooting-related incidents this past week in Los Angeles County

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

Shooting-related crimes took place throughout the Los Angeles area this week, including a 6-year-old child who was seriously injured after being struck by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July.

Man found shot in alley in Burbank

Officers discovered a 45-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds in an alley in Burbank, authorities said Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma center for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening, the Burbank Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of East San Jose Avenue, near Magnolia and Glenoaks boulevards, located evidence of a shooting in the north alley of East San Jose between Sixth Street and Glenoaks, police said.

“As additional police officers arrived, they were directed to a man in the alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The police officers began rendering aid to the victim while awaiting the arrival of paramedics,” Sgt. Brent Fekety said.

“Multiple police officers responded to the area and searched for the suspect(s), but did not locate them,” Fekety said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 818-238-3210. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Arrests made in biker’s shooting death in suspected road rage incident

The California Highway Patrol Saturday announced that arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 37-year-old motorcyclist killed in a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster.

Sun Valley residents Isabel Cortez, 25, and Jesse Cupido, 29 were arrested on suspicion of murder, CHP Officer April Elliott said. The arrests were made at about 3 p.m. Friday, Elliot said. The CHP gave no details on what led up to the arrests.

The shooting on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp was reported at 2:57 p.m. on July 4, according to the CHP.

CHP officers initially responded to what was reported as a traffic collision and discovered Henry Gonzalez had been shot. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner had no city of residency for Gonzalez.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Two wounded in Santa Monica shooting

One person was in custody Saturday in connection with a shooting in Santa Monica.

Police were called at around 9 p.m. Friday to a beach parking lot at Barnard Way and Ocean Avenue near Ocean View Park regarding reports of a shooting, ABC7 reported.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward.

Two girls who were shot were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions, KCALNews reported.

There were no further details available.

One killed, one wounded in La Habra shooting

A boy was shot and killed and a man wounded in a Wal-Mart parking lot Friday evening in La Habra.

La Habra Police Department officers were called at 8:35 p.m. to 1340 S. Beach Blvd., south of Imperial Highway, regarding reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival they found the victim and the man with gunshot wounds, according to a police department statement.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called but the boy died at the scene

The man was taken to UCI Hospital in an unknown condition. Their ages were not immediately known.

There was no suspect information.

Two Arrested in Long Beach Shooting that Killed 12-Year-Old Boy

Two people were behind bars Friday in connection with a May 9 drive-by shooting in Long Beach that left a 12-year-old boy dead and injured a 14-year-old girl.

Reshawn Strother, 20, of Cypress, was already in custody in an unrelated attempted murder case but booked on suspicion of murder for the Long Beach shooting Friday, according to Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish. Destenee Sheree Scipio, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested Wednesday.

Strother was being held on $5 million bail and Scipio on $4 million bail, according to Long Beach police.

They are accused in the shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. May 9 in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Orange avenues. Police said Eric Gregory Brown III, 12, of Long Beach, was walking along the street with two girls, aged 13 and 14, when a vehicle approached them with at least two male suspects inside, and an unknown number of people in the vehicle opened fire.

Eric Brown was killed and the 14-year-old girl was injured. The 13-year-old escaped injury. The suspects fled the scene.

“There may be additional suspects, so as a reminder, this investigation remains ongoing and active,” Hebeish said during a Friday morning news conference. “The $25,000 reward for information remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects.

“We believe this incident stemmed from an earlier gang altercation not involving the victims,” the chief said, adding that Strother is a documented gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. He stressed that the victims had no gang ties.

“This incident was devastating for our entire community,” Hebeish said. “And as a father, it pains me to think that anybody would think so little of a life, let alone the lives of children, that they’d commit a crime like this.”

Hebeish credited detectives for conducting an exhaustive investigation that included researching information from automated license plate readers, “hours of video … and all the additional information that they gathered at the scene and afterward.”

A GoFundMe account that was established for the boy’s family after the shooting has raised nearly $29,000. The account was established by LaQuioa Joseph, whose cousin Angela Washington was Eric’s mother.

“He was just a baby in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Joseph wrote on the page. “Eric was the 2nd of 5 children leaving behind his mother, his siblings and a host of family and lots of friends. Eric will be remembered for his loving smile and his dance moves. Unfortunately as a single mother Angela was not prepared to have to bury her son. Eric left a void in the family and will be forever missed.”

The GoFundMe account may be found at www.gofundme.com/f/in-support-of-the-burial-of-eric-brown.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call Dets. Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Glendale shooting

A 42-year-old man was being held without bail Thursday for allegedly gunning down a man in Glendale last month.

Adis Poghosyan, of Northridge, was arrested Monday in connection with the June 23 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Mariposa Street, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 5:30 p.m. June 23 and found a 35-year-old man, whose name has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear what led investigators to identify Poghosyan as the suspect, but he was arrested Monday following “an extensive multi-agency search,” police said.

“No additional suspects are being sought at this time and there are no additional public safety concerns related to this incident,” according to a statement from Glendale police.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the Glendale PD at 818-548-4840. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

One person injured in Long Beach drive-by shooting

One person was injured in a Fourth of July drive-by shooting in Long Beach, and a search was continuing Wednesday for the assailant.

Officers were dispatched around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 6500 block of Indiana Avenue to a report of shots being fired, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers located “bullet casings and strike marks” indicating that a shooting had occurred, although no victim was at the scene, police said.

“Responding officers were notified that a male adult victim related to the incident was being transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body,” according to the police department.

The victim told officers he was walking in an alleyway when a vehicle approached him from behind, and an occupant opened fire, striking the man, police said. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

A vehicle in the area of the shooting and occupied by a man, a woman and a girl was struck by gunfire, but none of the occupants were injured, police said.

There was no known motive for the shooting, and the investigation was continuing, police said.

Deputies shoot suspect in Santa Clarita

A man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a foot chase in Santa Clarita was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of Arch Street, near Newhall Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies initially spotted a vehicle they believed matched the description of one involved in an assault with a deadly weapon earlier Tuesday night in Canyon County.

“As deputies contacted the occupants, the front passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, during which time deputies determined the suspect was armed,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting occurred during the foot chase, although it was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No deputies were injured, sheriff’s officials said.

Long Beach police investigate two no-hit shootings during Independence Day holiday

Detectives Wednesday are investigating two no-hit shootings in Long Beach that occurred during the Independence Day holiday.

Officers dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5400 block of Cherry Avenue, regarding a shooting, located evidence, including bullet casings and strike marks indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between multiple individuals in the parking lot area of a supermarket,” according to a police statement. “During the altercation, a male adult suspect from the group discharged a firearm, before fleeing the scene on foot.”

Officers established a perimeter, believing the suspect was possibly inside the supermarket. Officers cleared the lot, searched the area and deemed the location safe.

Officers dispatched about 11:50 p.m. to the 1900 block of Chestnut Avenue, regarding a shooting, later determined that it was a shooting into an inhabited dwelling where no one was struck. They located bullet casings and strike markings, indicating that a shooting had occurred.

“The calling party stated they were standing in front of their residence when they heard presumed gunfire coming an adjacent street, and subsequently noticed their residence had been struck by gunfire,” according to the police statement. “No injuries were reported, no suspect information is known.”

Man wounded when argument leads to shooting in Koreatown

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after a verbal argument led to a shooting in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday at 345 S. Catalina St., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The 23-year-old man with whom the victim was arguing shot him and left the scene but was later taken into custody by police, the officer said.

Man killed in Koreatown shooting

A man was shot to death while standing on the side of a Koreatown street, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of a retail building at 2815 James M. Wood Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer D. Orris told City News Service.

The 25- to 30-year-old victim was standing outdoors when a vehicle drove up, two men got out and one of them shot the man, Orris said. They got back in the vehicle and drove away.

Paramedics took the mortally wounded man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, he said.

LAPD seeks reported gunman in Griffith Park

Los Angeles police sought a reported gunman in Griffith Park Tuesday.

Police set up a perimeter around Los Feliz Boulevard and the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway, LAPD Officer Tony Im Told City News Service.

The report about the gunman came in from a member of the public at 2:45 p.m., Im said. He was described a white male with a black bandana, black shirt and black pants.

The LAPD also brought in K-9 units to aid in the search.

It was not immediately clear where in the park the gunman was believed to be, nor was it clear if shots were fired.

One dead, one wounded in Mission Hills shooting

A man was shot to death in Mission Hills, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 14800 block of Brand Boulevard, near Arleta Avenue, around 7:55 p.m., where a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

A second person, described as a man in his 30s, also suffered gunshot wounds but was breathing and conscious. He was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition, Im said.

The deceased was the suspected gunman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Im said. He allegedly shot and wounded the other man.

A motive was not immediately released.

Three wounded in shooting in Del Rey area near Venice

A shooting in the Del Rey community northeast of Venice on Tuesday left three men wounded, one man in custody and authorities seeking a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 11700 block of Allin Street, a couple blocks west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a handgun and wounded the other man. A man seated in a vehicle fired at the gunman and another person not associated with the initial argument, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

Paramedics rushed the initial gunman to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Madison said.

“Officers were notified that victim one and victim two were transported by a private vehicle and the (Los Angeles Fire Department) to a local hospital in stable condition,” he said.

The first suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized, where he was uncooperative with police, authorities said. The second suspect fled the scene on foot and his vehicle was impounded, Madison said.

No further information was immediately available.

Man hit with shotgun blast in car-to-car shooting in South LA

A man driving a vehicle was wounded by a shotgun blast during a car-to-car shooting Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victim, approximately 53 years old, was listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of South Figueroa Street and West Boulevard, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

No description of the suspect or the other vehicle was immediately available.

Robber shoots dog in head in Westchester home invasion

A robber shot a homeowner’s dog in the head and snatched the victim’s wallet during a home invasion Tuesday morning in Westchester, authorities said.

The crime was reported around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Alvern Street, near Centinela Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

An armed suspect wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt fled the scene on foot, said Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

Madison did not know whether the dog died, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the crime was urged to call 877-527-3247. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot to death in Westlake District identified

A 25-year-old man who was shot to death on a sidewalk in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in the Westlake District of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office identified Miguel Velasquez as the victim of the shooting.

The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at Eighth Street and Park View Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

Velasquez was standing on the street when he was approached by two males on scooters, she said.

The suspects exchanged words with Velasquez before one suspect shot him in the chest with a handgun and both suspects fled, she said.

Paramedics pronounced Velasquez dead at the scene.

Man shot to death in Palmdale

A man was fatally shot Monday in Palmdale.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 75th Street East and Avenue Q, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, believed to be about 50 to 55 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. No other information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

3 people injured in 2 separate same-day shootings in Pasadena

A man driving in the car with his 2-year-old was severely injured in separate shootings that happened on the same day and injured two other people who were hospitalized for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers responded at Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue at around 9:05 p.m. Saturday to reports regarding shots fired, according to Pasadena Police Department Lt. Keith Gomez.

An investigation was conducted, which revealed to officers that a shooting did occur in the double unit block of Peoria.

Police were later notified that two male victims arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Gomez, their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

A second shooting occurred shortly after 9:35 p.m. when officers responded near Marengo Avenue and Painter Street to a report about a man down in the 100 block of Painter Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Gomez said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators discovered the man had been shot while driving his vehicle with his 2-year-old child sitting in a rear child-restraint seat, Gomez said. The child-restraint seat was struck multiple times, but the 2-year-old was not injured during the shooting, he said.

It’s unclear what led to the shootings or if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the two shootings was urged to contact the PPD at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Shooting in South LA area leaves one dead; suspect sought

A man shot to death in the south Los Angeles area was publicly identified Monday.

Derrick Green, 34, was found in a vehicle, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday near 87th and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report from the scene, the victim was shot while driving a car. A suspect described only as a male ran away and was sought by police.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Boy, 14, hit with stray bullet in Long Beach

A 14-year-old boy was shot when a stray round went through a window frame at his Long Beach home Sunday, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of West Burnett Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots outside a home and fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers located evidence, including strike marks, indicating that a shooting had occurred. Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities said he was hit in the lower body.

No motive or suspect information for the shooting were immediately available.