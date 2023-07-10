Riverside Councilwoman Cervantes seeks treatment after DUI

Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes. | Photo courtesy of Clarissa Cervantes for State Assembly/Facebook

Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month, has decided to enter an alcohol recovery program, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

“The events of (July 1) spotlight a personal failing that I must immediately address,” she said in a text message to the newspaper Saturday. “I am currently in the process of entering an alcohol recovery program. This is a deeply painful moment for myself and my family. We will need some time and privacy to heal, and for me to work on myself.

“I will meet this challenge head on and with no excuses,” she continued. “I am committed to doing better and will work diligently to rebuild the confidence placed in me.”

Cervantes, 32, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:23 a.m. on July 1 on Eighth Street and Interstate 10 in Banning, according to jail records.

She was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and was released the same day.

“Last night, I made an irresponsible decision that I deeply regret,” Cervantes said in a statement provided to the Southern California News Group following her arrest. “I take full responsibility, and I want to apologize to my family, my community, and the residents of the district that I represent.”

An Aug. 30 court date has been set.

On May 9, Cervantes filed a petition in Riverside Superior Court seeking dismissal of a 2015 misdemeanor DUI conviction stemming from an arrest in Moreno Valley.

In that case the she was arrested by the CHP at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014, on the eastbound San Gabriel River (60) Freeway at the Frederick Street off-ramp in Moreno Valley, about a mile from the apartment she listed on the citation as her home address, according to media reports.

Cervantes pleaded guilty and admitted to a sentencing enhancement stating she had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or greater. She was sentenced to three years’ probation, 10 days of electronic monitoring and ordered to attend a three-month first-time DUI offender’s class. She was also fined $2,541.

Judge Timothy Hollenhorst granted the request for dismissal on May 19.

Cervantes has held the Ward 2 seat on the Riverside City Council since 2021. Ward 2 includes the UC Riverside campus and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park.

She is currently a candidate for the 58th District seat in the state Assembly.

On her campaign website, Cervantes describes herself as “a mom, businesswoman, and longtime community leader who currently represents Ward 2 on the Riverside City Council.”