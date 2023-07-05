Riverside Councilwoman Cervantes arrested for alleged DUI

Clarissa Cervantes. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday.

The 32-year-old Cervantes was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Eighth Street and Interstate 10 in Banning, according to jail records.

“Last night, I made an irresponsible decision that I deeply regret. I take full responsibility, and I want to apologize to my family, my community, and the residents of the district that I represent,” Cervantes said in a statement provided to the Southern California News Group.

Cervantes was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and was released the same day.

Her next court date was listed for Aug. 30.

Cervantes represents Ward 2, which includes the campus of UC Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park.

Cervantes is the first female council member to represent Ward 2, and she is the second Latina and the second LGBTQ person elected to the Riverside City Council.

She is currently running for the open seat in California Assembly District 58. Cervantes, a Democrat, has declared her candidacy for the election set for Nov. 5, 2024.

Cervantes is the latest public official from the Riverside area to be arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to media reports. College of the Desert Trustee Rubén Pérez, 29, was arrested Feb. 10 for an alleged DUI and has an arraignment scheduled for July 19.

Cástulo R. Estrada, Coachella Valley Water District Board vice president, was arrested Jan. 23 for allegedly driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content at or above .08.

In Orange County, state Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, was arrested May 2 in Sacramento on suspicion of drunk driving.

“I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions,” Min said in a Facebook post. “To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

Min is running for what will be an open Orange County congressional seat that is currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is seeking to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.