Fireworks, 3D drones light up LA sky; firefighters kept busy

A Fourth of July event at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of The Music Center

By Steven Herbert

Fireworks lit up the Southern California sky and fireworks not allowed in Los Angeles reportedly lit up trees and vehicles during Independence Day celebrations, authorities said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department traditionally sees an increase in calls for service on the Fourth of July, and Tuesday was no exception. The LAFD’s Nicholas Prange told City News Service the agency responded to nearly 200 more service calls than an average day.

The calls included tree and vehicle fires, Prange said.

Firefighters around Los Angeles County quickly put out several small brush fires.

Four people escaped serious injury when they were struck by a vehicle while standing in the street in the 2200 block of South La Brea Avenue, just north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, Prange said. One required transport to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and the rest were treated at the scene.

That was one day after a man was killed when he was struck by an SUV while lighting fireworks in Wilmington. The SUV driver fled the scene.

Fireworks followed the LA Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game at Dodger Stadium, The Beach Boys concert at the Hollywood Bowl, the freestyle motocross show at the AV Fair & Event Center in Lancaster and the concert by the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Brand tribute band The Rising at Starlight Bowl in Burbank.

The Gloria Molina Grand Park 4th of July Block Party included the first 3-D drone show in its 10-year history. The 12-minute show consisted of 500 remote-controlled drones flying above Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center forming larger-than-life representations.

The show was orchestrated to a special playlist of hip-hop music curated by DJ J Rocc of the DJ collective The Beat Junkies as a tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary. The playlist showcased the park’s yearlong theme “Reflections,” acknowledging Angelenos’ inner strength and power.

The Culver City Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at West Los Angeles College included food trucks, music and prizes.

Kaboom!, combining monster trucks and freestyle motocross exhibitions, musical performances, a food fest and fireworks lit up the skies over the Fairplex in Pomona.

Other LA-area fireworks shows included Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s July 4th Extravaganza at Warner Center Park, Marina del Rey’s 20-minute fireworks show synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village and the fireworks show over Avalon Bay on Catalina Island followed by a performance by the USC Trojan Marching Band on the Wrigley Stage.

More fireworks displays included:

— Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.;

— Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway;

— Cerritos Civic Center, 18125 Bloomfield Ave.;

— Pomona College, Strehle Track, 522 Mills Ave., Claremont;

— Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena;

— Irwindale Park, 5050 N. Irwindale Ave.;

— Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta;

— La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra;

— Queensway Bay, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach;

— Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch;

— Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave.;

— Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita;

— Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon;

— Suzanne Park, 625 Suzanne Road, Walnut;

— Friendly Hills Country Club, 8500 S. Villaverde Drive, Whittier; and

— York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, Whittier.