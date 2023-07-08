fbpx LA Animals Services offers free adoptions ahead of National Kitten Day
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / LA Animals Services offers free adoptions ahead of National Kitten Day

LA Animals Services offers free adoptions ahead of National Kitten Day

Impact Jul 08, 2023
| Photo by Yuliya_Kokosha/Envato Elements
by
share with

The Los Angeles Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees this weekend in recognition of National Kitten Day on Monday.

“Our centers are bursting at the seams with pets who are ready to be part of your family or join your household temporarily as a foster friend,” Staycee Dains, general manager for LA Animal Services, said in a statement.

“Dogs and cats adopted from our six shelters join their new homes already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed.”

Thanks to a grant from Petco Love, LA Animal Services is able to waive adoption fees this weekend.

National Kitten Day celebrates the joy that cats and kittens bring to lives and also raises awareness of “Kitten Season” this time of year, according to a statement from the animal department.

“Kitten Season,” usually during spring and summer, is when an enormous influx of kittens enter animal shelters. National Kitten Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness of how spaying and neutering pets can significantly reduce homeless animal populations.

For those who adopt pets this weekend, animal shelter staff will provide a Petco flier with discounts to help make their pet adoption a success.

Pet adopters will also receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow-up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption.

In addition, canine companions adopted from any of the six shelters are eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People and Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills.

The six LA Animal Services centers are open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More from Impact

News Jul 08, 2023
share with
Riverside County offers master classes on organic waste compost by
Impact Jul 08, 2023
share with
Inside Safe operation in Pacoima houses homeless people by
Impact Jul 05, 2023
share with
Inside Safe homeless spending approaches $40 million by
Sustainability Jun 29, 2023
share with
Renewable energy outpaces coal in US electricity generation by
Impact Jun 29, 2023
share with
Homeless numbers continue to climb, despite rising funding by
Los Angeles Jun 27, 2023
share with
Report: LA County leads way on immigrant aid, but more can be done by
More
Skip to content