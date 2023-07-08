fbpx Dog show winner to be sworn in as Palm Springs' 'Canine Mayor'
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Dog show winner to be sworn in as Palm Springs’ ‘Canine Mayor’

Dog show winner to be sworn in as Palm Springs’ ‘Canine Mayor’

Riverside County Jul 08, 2023
Buddy Holly basks in the limelight of the WKC winner's circle. | Photo courtesy of the Westminster Kennel Club
by
share with

The Palm Springs pooch that won Best in Show at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is about to get another accolade — being sworn in as the city’s first “Canine Mayor.”

Buddy Holly, a 6-year-old Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen hound, will “take office” at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chamber at City Hall, according to a statement Thursday from the city.

Mayor Grace Garner, along with city council members, will perform the swearing-in ceremonies.

“As ‘Canine Mayor’ of Palm Springs, Buddy Holly looks forward to making many appearances around town as an ambassador for beautiful Palm Springs, California, while at the same time educating residents and visitors about his special breed — and along the way spreading smiles, laughter, and joy!” city officials said in a statement.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, Monday’s event will feature proclamations by city officials and the Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Buddy won the prestigious Westminster show in New York City against 2,500 dogs following two days of “Best of Breed,” “Group” and “Best in Show” competition. He became the first of his breed to claim the Best in Show crown.

He was bred by Gavin and Sara Robertson and is co-owned by Janice Hayes, who was Buddy’s handler for the WKC victory, Lizzie Cadmore, Cathy O’Neill and Donna Moore.

Buddy started his career in the Coachella Valley and has since traveled to Portland, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, throughout California and most recently to New York.

He’s since returned to Palm Springs to retire a winner.

“Buddy and his mom Janice are excited to partner with the City of Palm Springs to attend ribbon-cuttings, Walk of Stars ceremonies — and a few surprises along the way!” the city statement said.

More from Riverside County

News Jul 08, 2023
share with
Riverside County offers master classes on organic waste compost by
Politics Jul 08, 2023
share with
Riverside gets $38.5M for transportation infrastructure upgrades by
Health Jul 08, 2023
share with
Riverside County reports new mpox case in Coachella Valley, total now 317 by
News Jul 06, 2023
share with
Plane crash in Riverside County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured by and
Fire Jul 06, 2023
share with
Fire season roundup: Multiple blazes strike Riverside County this past week by
Crime Jul 05, 2023
share with
Riverside Councilwoman Cervantes arrested for alleged DUI by and
More
Skip to content