Pasadena Humane Society rescues 38 cats from crowded trailer

These cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pasadena. | Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Humane Society

In a crowded trailer in Pasadena, workers from the Pasadena Humane Society rescued 38 cats were rescued Friday in what was described as an “unfortunate hoarding case.”

According to a tweet by the Pasadena Humane Society, the overabundance of feline pets was discovered in the home of an “overwhelmed caregiver.”

The operation to remove the cats lasted the whole morning on Friday, with the animals being carefully loaded into crates and swiftly transported to the animal shelter.

“Our veterinary staff has begun the process of carefully examining each of the 38 cats to determine their condition and provide any needed medical care,” humane society officials said in a statement.

BREAKING NEWS: 38 Cats Rescued in Hoarding Situation



The Pasadena Humane team spent the morning rescuing 38 cats from the cramped trailer of an overwhelmed caregiver.



Read more and learn how you can help at https://t.co/2Yr4S7mbpZ pic.twitter.com/OOlCSeRHA9 — Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) June 30, 2023

The time and specific location of the rescue were not immediately available.

Hoarding situations such as these often leave both animals and caregivers overwhelmed.

“The poor cats, including multiple young kittens, are stressed, confused, and in desperate need of immediate help,” said humane society officials, who urged individuals who find themselves in similar situations or who know someone struggling to care for an excessive number of animals to reach out for help from animal welfare agencies.

Although the precise conditions in which the cats were living have not yet been disclosed, hoarding cases often involve unsanitary and cramped conditions. Animals living in such environments face an increased risk of health problems, malnutrition and socialization issues.

The examination by the veterinary staff at the humane society aims to identify any existing medical conditions and determine the appropriate care for each cat, officials said.

The humane society noted that summer is its busiest season when resources are stretched to the limit. Animal hoarding cases place a significant strain on the resources and capacity of shelters.

“With the busy summer upon us, resources are stretched to the limit,” humane society officials said. “Your support will provide these animals with a second chance at a happy and healthy life.”