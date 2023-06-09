fbpx Burbank Unified superintendent placed on administrative leave
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Burbank Unified superintendent placed on administrative leave

Burbank Unified superintendent placed on administrative leave

San Fernando Valley Jun 09, 2023
Matt Hill. | Photo courtesy of Burbank Unified School District
by
Matt Hill, the superintendent of the Burbank Unified School District, has been placed on administrative leave and the board of education president sent a district-wide email to inform the community about the decision.

Burbank school district board of education president Steve Ferguson sent the email on Thursday night. It comes after the school board met in closed session on Wednesday night.

No details were given for the board’s decision to place Hill on administrative leave, citing it as a confidential personnel matter.

The district board voted to give Hill a new contract in July 2022 that was set to expire in 2025. His 2021 salary with benefits was $314,050.47.

If the board decides to terminate Hill’s contract without cause, the district still has to pay his salary for one year, including health and welfare contracts, according to his contract.

Ten of the 19 principals in the district have departed in the past two years, in addition to several administrators. A parcel tax has failed to pass in recent years by voters as well.

John Paramo, assistant superintendent of educational services, will be acting as superintendent until the board finds a replacement or takes further action.

The letter sent on Thursday reads:

Dear Members of the Burbank Unified Educational Community:

At its special meeting Thursday, June 7, 2023, the Board took action to place Superintendent Matt Hill on paid administrative leave effective immediately. Know that the Board did not take this action lightly. We also know that many of you will have questions. This action, however, is a confidential personnel matter. As a result, our answers to those questions will be limited to respect the Superintendent’s employee privacy rights.

Dr. John Paramo, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, has agreed to serve as Acting Superintendent. Dr. Paramo knows our District and has over 30 years in education with a demonstrated commitment to student achievement and equity. The Board is confident in Dr. Paramo’s ability to lead the District in this moment and deeply appreciates his willingness to do so.

The Board will discuss and address the state of the District and its leadership at its regular meeting on June 15, 2023.

In Service,
Steve Ferguson
Board President

