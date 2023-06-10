fbpx Car vandalized with pro-LGBTQ messages in Glendale
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Car vandalized with pro-LGBTQ messages in Glendale

Car vandalized with pro-LGBTQ messages in Glendale

San Fernando Valley Jun 10, 2023
This vehicle was allegedly vandalized three days after after a melee broke out outside the Glendale Unified School District headquarters, where a resolution to designate June as Pride Month was under consideration by the school board. | Photos courtesy of the Glendale Police Department
The owner of a car that was parked in Glendale reported Friday that it was scratched in multiple locations with words in support of the LGBTQ community and a derogatory word used to attack those of Armenian descent.

The car’s owner hailed a Glendale Police Department officer Friday afternoon and told officers he parked his car in the 600 block of East Lomita Avenue, near Glendale Avenue, at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday and returned Friday morning. He said he found his car had been keyed, according to Sgt. Victor Jackson, the department’s public information officer.

There were scratches on the passenger side, rear panel, roof and hood, Jackson said.

“IT’S OK TO BE QUEER,” “PRIDE,” “STOP HATING,” and “LBGTQ” were among the phrases scratched into the paint, along with a derogatory word used to attack those of Armenian descent that police did not disclose, Jackson said.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit, which investigates hate crimes, immediately began an investigation, according to Jackson. The car was taken into police custody for forensic testing, Jackson said.

Glendale has one of the nation’s largest populations of people of Armenian descent.

The discovery of the vandalism came three days after a melee broke out outside the Glendale Unified School District headquarters, where a resolution to designate June as LGBTQ Pride Month was under consideration by the school board.

Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid on Wednesday blamed “agitators on both sides of the issue” of teaching children about sexual identities in school for inciting violence.

