Gun violence: LA County’s shooting-related incidents this past week

| Photo by Terry Miller/HeySoCal.com

A spate of shooting incidents happened throughout the last seven days in Los Angeles County, including a kidnapping in which a suspect allegedly hit a woman with a gun and kidnapped her on a Commerce street.

Man found shot to death next to park bench in Norwalk

A man was found shot to death next to a park bench in Norwalk in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded around 3:55 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the 11900 block of 162nd Street, a few blocks south of Alondra Boulevard. They found the victim, who was estimated to be about 55 years old, down next to a park bench suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Witnesses saw several Hispanic suspects congregating near the bench where the victim was located,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “After hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw the suspects run northbound through the park and out of view.”

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot dead near Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated LA County

A man, approximately 45 to 50 years old, was shot to death in the unincorporated area of Florence-Firestone, west of South Gate, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:14 p.m. Friday. Deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 88th Street, west of Compton Avenue, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimesstoppers.org.

One killed, one wounded in East Hollywood drive-by shooting

One man was killed and another was hospitalized Saturday in a drive-by shooting in East Hollywood.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division were called at 2:10 a.m. to the 900 block of North Mariposa Avenue east of Normandie Avenue where they learned the victims were standing outside and two suspects in a vehicle drove up to them and opened fire before driving away, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where one was later pronounced dead. The other man was in stable condition, police said.

There was no vehicle or suspect description.

Man fatally shot in Willowbrook area

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the Willowbrook area, and an investigation was underway.

Deputies were sent to the1600 block of East 120th Street about 8:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim … suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

The man, about 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

No arrests were reported. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Passenger killed in car-to-car shooting near USC

A car-to-car shooting in the Jefferson Park area near the University of Southern California killed a passenger in one of the vehicles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrews Place and Jefferson Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim was a 30-year-old man, he said.

The mortally wounded man was driven to the Exposition Park area, according to ABC7.

From there, paramedics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the desk officer said.

There were three males inside the vehicle from which the bullets were fired, he said.

The USC Department of Public Safety tweeted at 8:43 p.m. that there was police activity on the south side of Exposition Boulevard at Vermont Avenue, that people should stay away from the area, but that no immediate threat existed.

At 2:09 a.m. Monday, the department tweeted that the police activity had concluded and it was safe to resume normal activities.

Teenage boy, young woman critically wounded in Florence area

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday at Central Avenue and 84th Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victims were riding a bicycle when they were approached by a male in a vehicle who fired shots at them, he said.

The shooting is believed to have been gang-related, the officer said.

LASD investigating car-to-car shooting in Cerritos Home Depot parking lot

Deputies were investigating a car-to-car shooting Sunday evening in a Home Depot parking lot in Cerritos.

The shooting at 10930 Alondra Blvd. happened around 7:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Householder.

No one was believed hit in the gunfire, Householder said.

Both the shooter’s car and the would-be victim’s vehicle were both gone by the time that deputies arrived, Householder said.

The LASD has no description of the shooter but both cars were either silver or black sedans, he said.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Cerritos station at 562-860-0044. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot and killed in East Los Angeles; killer at large

A man was shot and killed Sunday in East Los Angeles and the killer remained at large, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Keenan Avenue, south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies had no description of the shooter, and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Anyone with information on the killing was asked to call the LASD’s homicide unit at 323-890-5500.

Person killed in Florence-Firestone; suspect at large

A person was found shot dead Sunday morning in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Graham Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park is located at 7600 Graham Avenue, but it wasn’t clear if the shooting took place inside the park.

No further information was immediately available.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man, woman shot at Hollywood convenience store

A 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered Sunday morning at a convenience store in Hollywood, authorities said.

Officers on patrol in the area of the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard heard shots shortly after midnight and found the male victim at a convenience store, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers then located the woman inside the store, also suffering from gunshot wounds, Eisenman said.

“One of them (shooting victims) stated that six suspects in a vehicle exited the vehicle in front of the location and an unknown suspect in the group fired multiple shots, striking the victims,” she said.

Paramedics rushed both victims to a hospital, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were listed in stable condition, Eisenman said.

No further information was immediately available.