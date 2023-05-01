fbpx Lakers dismantle Grizzlies in Game 7, set to face Warriors next round
Lakers dismantle Grizzlies in Game 7, set to face Warriors in conference semifinals

Lakers dismantle Grizzlies in Game 7, set to face Warriors in conference semifinals

Sports May 01, 2023
LeBron James. | Photo courtesy of Erik Drost/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The Lakers’ star duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James were in top form as they dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs on Friday night. Los Angeles came out on top with a dominant 125-85 victory, clinching a playoff series in their home arena for the first time since 2012.

Davis shone with a spectacular defensive performance, blocking five shots and grabbing 14 rebounds while putting up 16 points. Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell had a career playoff-high 31 points.

James, who finished with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, led the way with a renewed sense of determination after a lackluster Game 5, where he described his performance as “s—.”

All of the Lakers’ hard work paid off in Game 6, and they delivered a performance that delighted their star-studded crowd. Celebrities such as Jack Nicholson, Larry David, Dr. Dre, Adele and Kyrie Irving were in attendance, and their presence created an electric atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game. Ja Morant scored only 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting and appeared hesitant to take the ball to the paint with Davis looming in the middle.

With the victory, the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, where they’ll face the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won their Game 7 matchup against the Sacramento Kings, setting up a showdown between two NBA legends in James and Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Curry and James have a storied postseason history, having faced off in four NBA Finals between 2014 and 2018. While the Warriors have struggled against the Lakers in recent meetings, winning only one of their four encounters this season, they’ll be eager to prove themselves against one of the league’s top teams.

As the NBA playoffs continue to heat up, all eyes will be on the Lakers as they chase another title. Whether they’ll succeed remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: these players and this organization will leave it all on the court as they compete for basketball’s ultimate prize.

