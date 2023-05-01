Search continues for man who allegedly murdered 5 neighbors in Texas

Law enforcement officials in Texas are searching for a 38-year-old Mexican national in connection to the alleged murder of five of his neighbors.
Francisco Oropesa is believed to be an illegal alien who has been deported multiple times, according to a report by Fox News. He was last removed from the United States in 2016. The FBI’s field office in Houston released new photos of Oropesa on Sunday, adding that he “could be anywhere now.” Local officials are asking the community to remain vigilant and to contact the authorities immediately if they see Oropesa.
The FBI considers him “armed and dangerous” and a “threat to the community.”
The alleged shooting occurred after Oropesa refused to stop shooting outside his house late in the evening, despite his neighbors’ pleas. The victims included Julisa Molina Rivera, Sonia Argentina Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Jonathan Casarez, and Daniel Enrique Laso. Oropesa is also accused of causing the death of two women who tried to shield the surviving children.
Sources inside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Oropesa had been deported five times from 2009 to 2016. He unlawfully returned to the United States before being apprehended and deported by ICE three times. In January 2012, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County, Texas, and served time in jail.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers initially believed that officials had trapped Oropesa in a wooded area about a mile from the crime scene, but later discovered he wasn’t there. The search area for the suspect covers up to 20 miles, and authorities believe he may have fled to Mexico.
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced an additional reward of $50,000 to capture Oropesa, bringing the total to $130,000. He has also activated the Operation Lone Star initiative to bolster law enforcement efforts against illegal crossing into the U.S.