fbpx Suspect charged for allegedly biting Off LAPD sergeant's finger
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Suspect charged for allegedly biting Off LAPD sergeant’s finger

Suspect charged for allegedly biting Off LAPD sergeant’s finger

Crime May 01, 2023
An LAPD transit security vehicle. | Photo courtesy of Akino601/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

A man accused of biting off part of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant’s finger during an assault at a Metro B (Red) Line station was charged Monday with aggravated mayhem.

Ephraim Okorie, 36, was also charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer or firefighter, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was expected to appear in court Monday, but it was unclear if the arraignment occurred.

According to the LAPD, officers were on routine patrol on the Red Line train around 10:15 a.m. Thursday when they allegedly spotted Okorie in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police approached the Okorie and escorted him off the train at the Vermont/Santa Monica Station.

Police said that after Okorie was taken off the train, he “became violent and fought with the officers,” and during the ensuing struggle, Okorie bit off a portion of a finger of an LAPD sergeant.

The sergeant and Okorie were both taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the vicious and gruesome attack on our sergeant as he and other officers were simply conducting routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “We remain committed to our work each day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrol engaging.”

Okorie was being held in lieu of $130,000 bail, according to jail records.

More from Crime

Crime May 01, 2023
share with
Search continues for man who allegedly murdered 5 neighbors in Texas by
Crime Apr 29, 2023
share with
Gun violence: LA County’s shooting-related incidents this past week by
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Commerce pleads not guilty by
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Suspect bites off portion of LAPD sergeant’s finger by
Irwindale PD
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station by
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating by
More
Skip to content