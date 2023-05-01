fbpx Southland's average gasoline prices continue dropping
Home / News / Business / Southland's average gasoline prices continue dropping

Southland’s average gasoline prices continue dropping

Business May 01, 2023
| Photo by MariaSiurt/Envato Elements
by
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.902, its 11th decrease in the last 13 days.

The average gasoline price is 2.4 cents less than one week ago, 3.8 cents more than one month ago, and 91.8 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.592 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price also dropped three-tenths of a cent to $4.856, its 12th decrease in the last 13 days. The Orange County average price is 3.2 cents less than one week ago, 3.5 cents more than one month ago, and 91.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.603 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price dropped for the 11th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases, falling one-tenth of a cent to $3.61. The national average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago, 10.6 cents more than one month ago, and 57.7 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.406 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The national average reached $3.68 (April 19), and that might be the peak price for now,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up.”

