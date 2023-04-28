fbpx Man charged with kidnapping woman in Commerce
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Man charged with kidnapping woman in Commerce pleads not guilty

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Commerce pleads not guilty

Crime Apr 28, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 32-year-old man was charged Friday with kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Commerce.

William Garcia pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to 33 counts, including kidnapping, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an assault weapon and drug-related charges.

The criminal complaint includes allegations that Garcia personally used a semi-automatic firearm during the commission of the kidnapping Tuesday and that he has a 2011 conviction for robbery in Los Angeles County.

Garcia was arrested about 2 p.m. Wednesday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping in connection with the alleged attack on the woman a day earlier.

As she approached the 2200 block of Couts Avenue, the suspect pulled his car into a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the victim with a pistol and forced her into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove away south of Cowlin Avenue. The encounter was caught on surveillance video.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was walking and talking on her cellphone at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, and appeared to be trying to get away from somebody.

The woman was subsequently found “safe and unharmed,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The motive for the alleged kidnapping was not immediately clear.

Garcia, who has remained behind bars since his arrest, is due back in court May 10.

The LASD asked that people with information on the alleged crime contact Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7037. Anonymous tips may be provided via Crime Stoppers, 800-222-8477

More from Crime

Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Suspect bites off portion of LAPD sergeant’s finger by
Irwindale PD
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station by
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
8 transients arrested in Palm Springs sweep by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
Commerce kidnapping suspect arrested by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for sex abuse of patients by
More
Skip to content