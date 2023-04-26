Commerce kidnapping suspect arrested

A man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Commerce was arrested Wednesday.
ABC7 reported the victim was found safe just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, with authorities telling the station she was doing OK.
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service it could not confirm the station’s report.
The suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping and abduction, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. His car was also recovered and impounded.
The victim was walking and talking on her cellphone at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, and appeared to be trying to get away from somebody, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. As she approached the 2200 block of Couts Avenue, the suspect pulled his car into a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the victim with a pistol and forced her into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove away south of Cowlin Avenue.
The encounter was caught on surveillance video.
A sheriff’s department official told ABC7 the kidnapping may have been a “possible domestic dispute.”
The names of the suspect and victim were not released.
Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff’s Major Crime Bureau at 562-946-7037. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.