fbpx Commerce kidnapping suspect arrested
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Commerce kidnapping suspect arrested

Commerce kidnapping suspect arrested

Crime Apr 26, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Commerce was arrested Wednesday.

ABC7 reported the victim was found safe just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, with authorities telling the station she was doing OK.

The Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service it could not confirm the station’s report.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping and abduction, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. His car was also recovered and impounded.

The victim was walking and talking on her cellphone at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, and appeared to be trying to get away from somebody, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. As she approached the 2200 block of Couts Avenue, the suspect pulled his car into a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the victim with a pistol and forced her into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove away south of Cowlin Avenue.

The encounter was caught on surveillance video.

A sheriff’s department official told ABC7 the kidnapping may have been a “possible domestic dispute.”

The names of the suspect and victim were not released.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff’s Major Crime Bureau at 562-946-7037. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Crime

Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
8 transients arrested in Palm Springs sweep by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for sex abuse of patients by
Arcadia Weekly Apr 26, 2023
share with
Industry-based company to pay $500K fine over faulty dehumidifiers by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
LASD investigators seek public’s help in Commerce kidnapping by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
California Senate committee again bottles up fentanyl bill by
child abuse, murder, Lancaster
Crime Apr 25, 2023
share with
Mother, boyfriend get life without parole for boy’s torture killing by
More
Skip to content