fbpx LASD investigators seek public's help in Commerce kidnapping
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / LASD investigators seek public’s help in Commerce kidnapping

LASD investigators seek public’s help in Commerce kidnapping

Crime Apr 26, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are seeking the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the female victim and the male suspect in a possible kidnapping in Commerce.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was walking and talking on her cell phone at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday and as she approached the 2200 block of Couts Avenue, the suspect drove his vehicle into a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the victim with a pistol, dragged her into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove away.

The kidnapping victim and the suspect are unknown.

Anyone with information about this case, including the identities of the victim and/or the suspect was asked to call the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Crime

Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for sex abuse of patients by
Arcadia Weekly Apr 26, 2023
share with
Industry-based company to pay $500K fine over faulty dehumidifiers by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
California Senate committee again bottles up fentanyl bill by
child abuse, murder, Lancaster
Crime Apr 25, 2023
share with
Mother, boyfriend get life without parole for boy’s torture killing by
Crime Apr 24, 2023
share with
Riverside police arrest ‘ghost gun’ suspect by
Crime Apr 22, 2023
share with
Ex-basketball coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with minor by
More
Skip to content