LASD investigators seek public’s help in Commerce kidnapping

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are seeking the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the female victim and the male suspect in a possible kidnapping in Commerce.
According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was walking and talking on her cell phone at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday and as she approached the 2200 block of Couts Avenue, the suspect drove his vehicle into a nearby driveway, got out of the car, hit the victim with a pistol, dragged her into the passenger side of the vehicle and drove away.
The kidnapping victim and the suspect are unknown.
Anyone with information about this case, including the identities of the victim and/or the suspect was asked to call the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.