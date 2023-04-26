fbpx 8 transients arrested in Palm Springs sweep
8 transients arrested in Palm Springs sweep

Riverside County Apr 26, 2023
This homeless encampment was part of an Operation Relentless Sun sweep. | Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs Police Department/Facebook
Eight additional transients were arrested during a recent sweep focusing on hot spots in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday.

Operation Relentless Sun began Feb. 1, and as of April 1, 418 people have been identified as homeless in Palm Springs, 143 arrests have been made, 17 transients have been reunited with their family and home towns, 28 have received housing in shelters or elsewhere, and 380 resource pamphlets have been provided, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

“As part of Operation Relentless Sun, it is our goal to continue to do enforcement sweeps in the hot spot areas, to hold those accountable, who are refusing to obey the laws and also to deter them from committing crimes,” Lt. Mike Villegas said in a statement. “Our officers did a great job with their enforcement efforts and I know our community truly appreciates everything that they are doing.”

During Tuesday’s sweep in the wash under the Gene Autry Bridge and East Palm Canyon near the Smoke Tree Commons area, three people with felony warrants, four with misdemeanor warrants and one with drug paraphernalia were arrested, according to police. Five other people were given information about homeless resources.

Six officers and one jail transport officer were part of the sweep, police said.

