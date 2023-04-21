Walk of Fame star for comedian Martin Lawrence unveiled

Martin Lawrence. | Photo courtesy of Zarobkimajatek/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring actor and comedian Martin Lawrence for a career that has included starring in the trio of “Bad Boys” movies and the 1992-97 Fox comedy “Martin.”

“If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off,” Lawrence told the crowd gathered for the event at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Cherokee and Whitley avenues.

Fellow actor-comedians Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan and actress Lynn Whitfield joined Lawrence in speaking at the ceremony.

Morgan made his acting debut in seven episodes of “Martin” that aired from 1994-96 and made his film debut in the 1996 comedy thriller, “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” that Lawrence directed, co-wrote the screenplay and starred in. Whitfield was the female lead in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” and guest-starred in two episodes of “Martin.”

The star is the 2,753rd star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born April 16, 1965, in Frankfurt, West Germany, when his father was serving in the U.S. Army, Lawrence was raised in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Landover, Maryland.

Lawrence’s comedy career began in clubs in the Washington area. Performances in New York City led to a spot on “Star Search,” where he impressed Columbia Pictures Television executives, leading to his first acting job, joining the cast of the syndicated comedy “What’s Happening Now!!” in 1987 for its third and final season.

Lawrence’s breakthrough role came in his film debut, the 1989 Spike Lee-directed comedy-drama “Do The Right Thing,” playing Cee, a teen from the neighborhood who talks with a lisp.

Lawrence then appeared in the 1990 film comedy “House Party” and its 1991 sequel “House Party 2,” the 1991 comedy “Talkin’ Dirty After Dark,” the 1992 Eddie Murphy-starring comedy “Boomerang,” and hosted the groundbreaking HBO comedy series, “Def Comedy Jam.”

Lawrence’s other film credits include “Nothing to Lose,” “Life,” “Blue Streak,” “Big Momma’s House,” “Black Knight” and “National Security.”