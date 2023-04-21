fbpx Former LAPD officer arrested for alleged forcible rape of minor
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Former LAPD officer arrested for alleged forcible rape of minor

Former LAPD officer arrested for alleged forcible rape of minor

Crime Apr 21, 2023
| Photo by BrianAJackson/Envato Elments
by
share with

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of forcible rape of a minor.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez, who was assigned to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Area, resigned when he was confronted with the allegations, according to the LAPD.

Miranda Lopez was booked at Valley Jail and is being held without bail, police said.

According to police, the alleged forcible rape occurred before he was employed by the LAPD.

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which will review the case Monday.

More from Crime

Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
3 young men and teen, 15, arrested in Coachella shooting by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Man charged in LA for making death threats to Rep. Maxine Waters by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Man fatally stabbed in South El Monte; person detained by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Last remaining conviction overturned for 2 who spent nearly 17 years in prison by and
Crime Apr 20, 2023
share with
Sheriff’s deputy feared he would die after being shot by
Crime Apr 20, 2023
share with
Baldwin attorneys: Charges dropped against actor in ‘Rust’ shooting by
More
Skip to content