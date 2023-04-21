fbpx LA County unemployment rate increases slightly in March
LA County unemployment rate increases slightly in March

Business Apr 21, 2023
Photo by nestea06/Envato Elements
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 5% in March, up from a revised 4.9% in February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5% rate was slightly below the 5.3% rate in March 2022.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the March unemployment rate was 3.4%, the same as the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, 4.4% in February and 4.4% in March 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.5% in March, 3.6% in February and 3.6% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 19,800 positions between February and March to reach more than 4.6 million.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 7,300 jobs, according to the EDD.

