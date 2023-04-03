fbpx Skateboards fly during pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach
Skateboards fly during pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach

Skateboards fly during pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach

Politics Apr 03, 2023
The Huntington Beach Pier. | Photo by Renato Sanchez Lozada on Unsplash
A 33-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested and at least two people were injured after skateboarders fought with crowds gathered at the Huntington Beach Pier in support of former President Donald Trump, police said Sunday.

The clash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

“The HBPD responded to Pier Plaza regarding an altercation,” Cuchilla said. “One individual reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

Video from the scene showed people slamming each other with their skateboards.

Daniel Salvador Angulo Serrano was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, police said.

About 50 people attended the rally, “and for the majority, it was peaceful,” Cuchilla said.

The demonstrators carried U.S. and “Make America Great Again” flags, chanted “God bless Trump!” and proclaimed Huntington Beach to be “MAGA Country.”

The rally came two days after a grand jury in New York voted to indict the ex-president for allegedly paying off porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid to keep information about an alleged affair out of the campaign. His then-attorney, Michael Cohen, served prison time in connection with the alleged payments.

Trump and his attorneys have denied any wrongdoing in the case. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in New York.

Huntington Beach police told City News Service that they were not aware of any further Trump rallies scheduled for Sunday, and were planning to have their normal presence at the pier.

