Horse dies from racing injury suffered at Los Alamitos track
A 5-year-old gelding died after suffering a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.
Autism Ability “took a bad step mid turn, fell and had to be vanned off” in Sunday’s second race, according to the official race chart. The fatality is listed as a “non-musculoskeletal sudden death” on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.
Autism Ability had 14 career races and two first-place finishes in his career. He was owned by Mike Flory, trained by Jesus Nunez and his jockey was Ricardo Ramirez, according to the industry website Equibase.
He is the sixth horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.