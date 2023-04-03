fbpx Horse dies from racing injury suffered at Los Alamitos track
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Horse dies from racing injury suffered at Los Alamitos track

Horse dies from racing injury suffered at Los Alamitos track

Orange County Apr 03, 2023
A jockey-ridden horse runs at Los Alamitos Race Course. | Photo courtesy of Montanabw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

A 5-year-old gelding died after suffering a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.

Autism Ability “took a bad step mid turn, fell and had to be vanned off” in Sunday’s second race, according to the official race chart. The fatality is listed as a “non-musculoskeletal sudden death” on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.

Autism Ability had 14 career races and two first-place finishes in his career. He was owned by Mike Flory, trained by Jesus Nunez and his jockey was Ricardo Ramirez, according to the industry website Equibase.

He is the sixth horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.

More from Orange County

Business Apr 03, 2023
share with
Average gasoline price in LA area drops, ending streak of increases by
Orange County Apr 03, 2023
share with
Skateboards fly during pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach by
Missing Mar 31, 2023
share with
Found: Man diagnosed with dementia who went missing in Garden Grove by
Health Mar 30, 2023
share with
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue slowing in Orange County by
Crime Mar 30, 2023
share with
SoCal Dems on Trump indictment: ‘No one above the law’; Trump claps back by
News Mar 30, 2023
share with
Vietnam War monument dedicated at Nixon Library by
More
Skip to content