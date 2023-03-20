fbpx 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opens to a mortal $30.5 million
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opens to a mortal $30.5 million

The Industry Mar 20, 2023
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” opened with $30.5 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

It was a disappointing total for the sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!,” which opened with $53.5 million.

“Scream VI” took second place with $17.5 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.

“Creed III” was third with $15.3 million in its third weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada.

The science fiction film “65” was fourth with $5.8 million in its second week, followed by “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which grossed $4 million in its fifth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Cocaine Bear” ($3.8 million), “Jesus Revolution” ($3.5 million), “Champions” ($3 million), “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($1.9 million) and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($1.5 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $92.262 million. The year-to-date total is $1.525 billion — an increase of 28% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

