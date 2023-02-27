Search underway for missing octogenarian last seen in Norwalk

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating an 85-year-old woman with high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing in Norwalk.
Maria Ramirez-Guevara was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 14800 block of Funston Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Due to Ramirez-Guevara’s ailments, her family is concerned for her well-being, sheriff’s officials said.
She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 182 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a black cardigan and black pants.
Ramirez-Guevara has a possible destination of the 800 block of South Flower Street in Inglewood, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone who has seen Ramirez-Guevara or knows where she is should call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.