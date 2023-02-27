fbpx Search underway for missing octogenarian last seen in Norwalk
Search underway for missing octogenarian last seen in Norwalk

Search underway for missing octogenarian last seen in Norwalk

Missing Feb 27, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating an 85-year-old woman with high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing in Norwalk.

Maria Ramirez-Guevara was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 14800 block of Funston Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Due to Ramirez-Guevara’s ailments, her family is concerned for her well-being, sheriff’s officials said.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 182 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a black cardigan and black pants.

Ramirez-Guevara has a possible destination of the 800 block of South Flower Street in Inglewood, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone who has seen Ramirez-Guevara or knows where she is should call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

