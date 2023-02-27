David Byrne to perform ‘This is a Life’ at Oscars
David Byrne, joined by actress Stephanie Hsu and the trio Son Lux, will perform his Oscar-nominated song “This is a Life” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, the show’s producers announced Monday.
Byrne co-wrote the music and lyrics for the song from the Oscar-nominated film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.“
The music was also co-written by Ryan Lott and Mitski, while Lott also collaborated on the song’s lyrics. “This is a Life” is nominated for best original song.
The performance joins previously announced appearances by actress/singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren, who will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” from the movie “Tell It Like a Woman,” and Rihanna, who will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.