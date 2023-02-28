fbpx Homes evacuated due to mud, debris flow in Beverly Crest area
Homes evacuated due to mud, debris flow in Beverly Crest area

Homes evacuated due to mud, debris flow in Beverly Crest area

LA County Feb 28, 2023
Beverly Crest area identified by LAFD. | Map courtesy of Google
by
share with

A mud and debris flow prompted the evacuation of a hilltop home in the Beverly Crest area Tuesday and the closure Mulholland Drive.

The problem was reported at about 8:35 a.m. in the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries or physical entrapments were reported.

Humphrey said one of several terraced retaining walls on a one-third- acre residential property gave way, causing mud to “cascade downhill” onto Mulholland Drive.

“As the damaged retaining wall was 50 feet downhill from the residence, the home was not directly damaged,” Humphrey said. “As a precaution, an elder male resident and his caretaker have been calmly evacuated from the premises, and are temporarily staying with a neighbor.”

The area has seen strong rainstorm activity in the past few days, but Humphrey said the fire department cannot determine the specific cause of the debris flow.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until more is known.

“Because the debris flow is threatening a power pole and mud remains on Mulholland Drive, that mountain top thoroughfare will remain fully closed between Coldwater Canyon Avenue on the east and Deep Canyon Drive on the west until L.A. City agencies can comprehensively assess and address the situation,” officials said.

