Alhambra police to conduct safety enforcement operation
The Alhambra Police Department will conduct a safety enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of bicyclists and walkers at risk.
These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and failing to stop for signs and signals, Sgt. Brian Chung said. Alhambra officers participating in the enforcement operation will also look for pedestrians crossing streets illegally or failing to yield to drivers who have the right of way.
Officers will also look for bicyclists riding on the wrong side of the street or not stopping at stop signs and signals, Chung said.
The operation will be conducted from 6:30 a.m.-noon.
“The police department remains dedicated to these efforts to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries,” Chung said. “Our message to anyone on the streets in Alhambra is — whether you are on wheels or on foot, it’s your responsibility to safely share the road.”