Average gasoline price in LA County rises for 14th consecutive day

Gasoline pours from a pump into a plastic gas can. | Photo courtesy of Famartin/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

By Steven Herbert

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 14th consecutive day and 16th time in 17 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.724.

The average price has increased 16.4 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.7 cents more than one week ago and 21.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.8 cents less than one year ago.

The average gasoline price in LA County has dropped $1.77 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $4.679, continuing a run of 13 increases in 15 days totaling 18.5 cents. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago and 24.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 6.6 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.78 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.418, ending a streak of 17 straight days of decreases. It is 4.3 cents less than one week ago and 7.4 cents lower than one year ago, but 12 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price decreased 9.6 cents over the previous 17 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.598 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, predicts the average national price will soon begin increasing.

“GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view,” De Haan said. “Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices.

“On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”