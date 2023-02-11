Los Angeles, Orange County gasoline prices continue upswing

| Photo by AZ-BLT/Envato Elements

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 10th consecutive day and 12th time in the last 13 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.697, its highest amount since Dec. 8.

The average price has increased 13.7 cents over the past 13 days, including 1 cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.6 cents more than one week ago and 19.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 5.3 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.797 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the 11th time in the last 13 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.658, its highest amount since Dec. 6. It has risen 16.6 cents over the past 13 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The Orange County average price is 6.9 cents more than one week ago and 24.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 6.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.801 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“Last Friday, Oil Price Information Service stated that California refineries have reported higher-than-usual planned maintenance as well as unplanned outages in recent weeks, yet gasoline inventories have apparently risen at the same time, indicating possible slower demand,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

“This week’s pump price increases appear to be mainly related to the refineries switching to summer-blend fuel, which pushed up wholesale prices since it is more expensive to produce.”

The national average gasoline price fell for the 14th consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $3.424. It is 5.8 cents less than one week ago, 15.7 cents higher than one month ago, and 5.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.592 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.